    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
05:37 2022-10-11 am EDT
1769.00 GBX   -0.95%
04:54aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/05Oxford Instruments : recognised for field services to customers in…
PU
10/05Conference Review : 18th Confocal Raman Imaging Symposium
PU
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
11 October 2022

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ian Barkshire
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares (8) and Matching Shares (2) in the Company’s Share Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£18.33 10
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume

-      Price

-      Total
10

£18.33

£183.30
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Gavin Hill
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares (8) and Matching Shares (2) in the Company’s Share Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£18.33 10
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume

-      Price

-      Total
10

£18.33

£183.30
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448


© PRNewswire 2022
