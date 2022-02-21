Log in
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/21 09:38:44 am
1931 GBX   -0.57%
09:23aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/14OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/24OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Notification of Major Holdings BlackRock 21/01
PU
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

02/21/2022 | 09:23am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006650450

Issuer Name

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Feb-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.440000 2.980000 11.420000 6592596
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.240000 2.760000 11.000000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006650450 4866971 8.440000
Sub Total 8.A 4866971 8.440000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending 10788 0.010000
Sub Total 8.B1 10788 0.010000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD Cash 1714837 2.970000
Sub Total 8.B2 1714837 2.970000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.  (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 8.050000 2.970000 11.02000%
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

21st February 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K


© PRNewswire 2022
