Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Instruments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:18 2022-09-12 am EDT
2175.00 GBX   +3.08%
08:32aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/07OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Contactless SiC Plasma Epi-prep
PU
08/30OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : SiC Plasma Epi Prep Alternative to CMP is Validated
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

09/12/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006650450

Issuer Name

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Janus Henderson Group plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

St Helier

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Sep-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Sep-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.390000 0.590000 4.980000 2872222
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.440000 0.590000 5.030000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006650450 0 2532421 0.000000 4.390000
Sub Total 8.A 2532421 4.390000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
CFD 339801 0.590000
Sub Total 8.B1 339801 0.590000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Janus Henderson Group plc Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited 4.390000 0.590000 4.980000%
Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited 4.390000 0.590000 4.980000%
Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited 4.390000 0.590000 4.980000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

08 September 2022

13. Place Of Completion

201, Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3AE


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
08:32aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/07OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Contactless SiC Plasma Epi-prep
PU
08/30OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : SiC Plasma Epi Prep Alternative to CMP is Validated
PU
08/30OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/26OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : A Tribute to Prof. Mojmir Petran - Inventor of the Spinning Disk&hell..
PU
08/24OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Andor's Benchtop Confocal Microscope wins Microscopy Today Innovation..
PU
08/23OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/22OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : NEW SiC Epitaxy Substrate Prep Solution
PU
08/11OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/08OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : WITec announces Paper Award 2022 winners
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
More recommendations