Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Instruments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Instruments : 2020-2021 Preliminary Results Annual and Half Year Reports

07/24/2021 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oxford Instruments plc

Report and Financial Statements 2021

How do we make

  • material difference?

Contents

Strategic Report

Governance

Our Purpose

1

Board Leadership and Company Purpose 74

Performance Highlights

2

Division of Responsibility

79

Financial Highlights

2

Composition, Succession and Evaluation

82

Operational Highlights

3

Audit, Risk and Internal Control

88

At a Glance

4

Remuneration

97

Our Culture and Purpose

8

Relations with Shareholders

120

Making a Material Difference

10

Report of the Directors

122

Chair's Statement

14

Chief Executive's Review

16

Market Context

22

Business Model

24

Engaging with Stakeholders

26

Our Strategy

30

Key Performance Indicators

32

Operations Review

34

Sustainability

46

Company Information

Finance Review

56

Oxford Instruments Directory

186

Risk Management

66

Historical Financial Summary

188

Viability Statement

71

Directors and Advisers

IBC

Financial Statements

Directors' Responsibilities

125

Independent Auditor's Report

126

Consolidated Statement of Income

132

Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income

133

Consolidated Statement

of Financial Position

134

Consolidated Statement

of Changes in Equity

135

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

136

Accounting Policies

138

Notes to the Financial Statements

144

Parent Company Statement

of Financial Position

175

Parent Company Statement

of Changes in Equity

176

Notes to the Parent Company

Financial Statements

177

FTSE 250 constituent

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial Statements

Company Information

Our Purpose

Our core purpose is to support our customers in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges, enabling a greener economy, increased connectivity, improved health, and leaps in scientific understanding.

We provide high technology products and services to the world's leading industrial companies and scientific research communities, exploiting our world-class ability to image, analyse and manipulate materials down to the atomic and molecular level.

We make a material difference by…

... enabling

... increasing

... improving

... making leaps

a greener

connectivity

health

in scientific

economy

understanding

Find out more on page 10

Our solutions are being used to develop next generation batteries.

Find out more on page 11

We enable the development of more compact devices, faster processing and improved efficiency for data communications.

Find out more on page 12

Find out more on page 13

We play an important role

We are at the forefront of

in advancing knowledge

enabling quantum progress.

regarding the covid virus.

Oxford Instruments plc | Report and Financial Statements 2021

1

Performance Highlights

Revenue

Adjusted1 profit before

Statutory profit before

(£m)

taxation (£m)

taxation (£m)

£318.5m £55.9m £52.2m

+0.3%

+12.9%

+34.5%

275.8

277.5

314.0

317.4

318.5

45.5

49.5

55.9

52.2

42.0

35.7

34.3

38.8

31.3

(13.3)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

% change

Year ended

Year ended

% change

constant

Adjusted1 (continuing operations)

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

reported

currency5

Revenue

£318.5m

£317.4m

+0.3%

+1.7%

Adjusted operating profit

£56.7m

£50.5m

+12.3%

+13.3%

Adjusted operating profit margin

17.8%

15.9%

+190 bps

Adjusted profit before taxation

£55.9m

£49.5m

+12.9%

Adjusted basic earnings per share

78.6p

70.2p

+12.0%

Cash conversion3

101%

124%

Net cash4

£97.6m

£67.5m

  1. Adjusted items exclude the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition items, profit or loss on disposal of operations, other significant nonrecurring items, and the mark-to-market movement of financial derivatives. A full definition of adjusted numbers can be found in the Finance Review and Note 1.
  2. Return on sales is defined as adjusted profit before taxation from continuing operations expressed as a percentage of revenue from continuing operations.
  3. Cash conversion measures the percentage of adjusted cash from operations to adjusted operating profit, as set out in the Finance Review.
  4. Net cash includes total borrowings, cash at bank and bank overdrafts but excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities, as set out in Note 20.
  5. Constant currency numbers are prepared on a month-by-month basis using the translational and transactional exchange rates which prevailed in the previous year rather than the actual exchange rates which prevailed in the year. Transactional exchange rates include the effect of our hedging programme.

Financial Highlights

1.7%

Revenue growth of 1.7% at constant currency against challenging backdrop.

Strong growth in orders of 5.3% to £353.7m (+6.7% at constant currency).

£198.1m

Reported order book grew by 13.2% (17.8% at constant currency) to £198.1m.

17.8%

Strong growth in adjusted operating profit, with margin rising to 17.8% (2020: 15.9%).

£97.6m

Cash conversion remains high, with increase in net cash to £97.6m.

17.0p

Dividend for the year of 17.0p per share (comprising interim dividend of 4.1p and proposed final dividend of 12.9p).

2

Oxford Instruments plc | Report and Financial Statements 2021

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial Statements

Company Information

Return on sales2

Basic adjusted1 earnings

Dividend per share

(%)

per share (pence)

(full year) (pence)

17.6% 78.6p 17.0p

15.1

14.5

15.6

17.6

62.3

70.2

78.6

13.3

14.4

17.0

11.3

55.8

13.0

41.1

-

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Year ended

Year ended

% change

Statutory (continuing operations)

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

reported

Revenue

£318.5m

£317.4m

+0.3%

Operating profit

£53.0m

£39.8m

+33.2%

Operating profit margin

16.6%

12.5%

+410 bps

Profit before taxation

£52.2m

£38.8m

+34.5%

Basic earnings per share

72.8p

55.9p

+30.2%

Dividend per share for the year

17.0p

-

n/a

Operational Highlights

Robust performance in the face of significant covid disruption reflects resilience of business model and strong position in diverse, attractive end markets.

Strong profit growth and enhanced margin performance driven by significant gains from Horizon initiatives in a number of the businesses and the accelerated transformation of our service offering.

Strengthened order book provides increased visibility for the year ahead.

Order growth across academic and commercial customers driven by buoyant demand across semiconductor, quantum and advanced materials markets; good growth in North America and Asia offset by modest decline in Europe.

Maintained investment in R&D with increased focus on strategic product development driven by enhanced market intimacy, providing a healthy pipeline of future product launches.

Underlying long-term growth drivers in our end markets remain strong.

Considerable progress with our sustainability agenda, with significant reduction in our environmental footprint.

Oxford Instruments plc | Report and Financial Statements 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 11:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
07:48aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : 2020-2021 Preliminary Results Annual and Half Year Reports
PU
07/15OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Quantum Technology | Our Sustainable Future
PU
07/13OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Director/PDMR Shareholding 13 July 2021
PU
07/13OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/11OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/08OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Change of Company Secretary
PU
07/08OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Block Listing Six Monthly Return July 2021
PU
07/08OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : PDMR Notification Form 06 July 2021
PU
07/08OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
07/08Oxford Instruments plc Announces Executive Changes, Effective from August 1, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 320 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2021 38,2 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net cash 2021 87,9 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,5x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 1 379 M 1 897 M 1 895 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 585
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Instruments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 395,00 GBX
Average target price 2 440,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Barkshire Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gavin Fenton Hill CFO, Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Patrick Carson Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Geitner Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Henry Friend Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC20.23%1 870
HEXAGON AB30.42%38 075
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED1.17%33 634
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED33.41%33 256
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION42.74%27 326
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED13.69%19 631