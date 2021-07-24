Oxford Instruments : 2020-2021 Preliminary Results Annual and Half Year Reports
How do we make
material difference?
Contents
Strategic Report
Governance
Our Purpose
1
Board Leadership and Company Purpose 74
Performance Highlights
2
Division of Responsibility
79
Financial Highlights
2
Composition, Succession and Evaluation
82
Operational Highlights
3
Audit, Risk and Internal Control
88
At a Glance
4
Remuneration
97
Our Culture and Purpose
8
Relations with Shareholders
120
Making a Material Difference
10
Report of the Directors
122
Chair's Statement
14
Chief Executive's Review
16
Market Context
22
Business Model
24
Engaging with Stakeholders
26
Our Strategy
30
Key Performance Indicators
32
Operations Review
34
Sustainability
46
Company Information
Finance Review
56
Oxford Instruments Directory
186
Risk Management
66
Historical Financial Summary
188
Viability Statement
71
Directors and Advisers
IBC
Financial Statements
Directors' Responsibilities
125
Independent Auditor's Report
126
Consolidated Statement of Income
132
Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income
133
Consolidated Statement
of Financial Position
134
Consolidated Statement
of Changes in Equity
135
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
136
Accounting Policies
138
Notes to the Financial Statements
144
Parent Company Statement
of Financial Position
175
Parent Company Statement
of Changes in Equity
176
Notes to the Parent Company
Financial Statements
177
FTSE 250 constituent
Our Purpose
Our core purpose is to support our customers in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges, enabling a greener economy, increased connectivity, improved health, and leaps in scientific understanding.
We provide high technology products and services to the world's leading industrial companies and scientific research communities, exploiting our world-class ability to image, analyse and manipulate materials down to the atomic and molecular level.
We make a material difference by…
... enabling
... increasing
... improving
... making leaps
a greener
connectivity
health
in scientific
economy
understanding
Find out more on page 10
Our solutions are being used to develop next generation batteries.
Find out more on page 11
We enable the development of more compact devices, faster processing and improved efficiency for data communications.
Find out more on page 12
Find out more on page 13
We play an important role
We are at the forefront of
in advancing knowledge
enabling quantum progress.
regarding the covid virus.
Performance Highlights
Revenue
Adjusted1 profit before
Statutory profit before
(£m)
taxation (£m)
taxation (£m)
£318.5m £55.9m £52.2m
+0.3%
+12.9%
+34.5%
275.8
277.5
314.0
317.4
318.5
45.5
49.5
55.9
52.2
42.0
35.7
34.3
38.8
31.3
(13.3)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
% change
Year ended
Year ended
% change
constant
Adjusted1 (continuing operations)
31 March 2021
31 March 2020
reported
currency5
Revenue
£318.5m
£317.4m
+0.3%
+1.7%
Adjusted operating profit
£56.7m
£50.5m
+12.3%
+13.3%
Adjusted operating profit margin
17.8%
15.9%
+190 bps
Adjusted profit before taxation
£55.9m
£49.5m
+12.9%
Adjusted basic earnings per share
78.6p
70.2p
+12.0%
Cash conversion3
101%
124%
Net cash4
£97.6m
£67.5m
Adjusted items exclude the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition items, profit or loss on disposal of operations, other significant non‑recurring items, and the mark-to-market movement of financial derivatives. A full definition of adjusted numbers can be found in the Finance Review and Note 1.
Return on sales is defined as adjusted profit before taxation from continuing operations expressed as a percentage of revenue from continuing operations.
Cash conversion measures the percentage of adjusted cash from operations to adjusted operating profit, as set out in the Finance Review.
Net cash includes total borrowings, cash at bank and bank overdrafts but excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities, as set out in Note 20.
Constant currency numbers are prepared on a month-by-month basis using the translational and transactional exchange rates which prevailed in the previous year rather than the actual exchange rates which prevailed in the year. Transactional exchange rates include the effect of our hedging programme.
Financial Highlights
1.7%
Revenue growth of 1.7% at constant currency against challenging backdrop.
Strong growth in orders of 5.3% to £353.7m (+6.7% at constant currency).
£198.1m
Reported order book grew by 13.2% (17.8% at constant currency) to £198.1m.
17.8%
Strong growth in adjusted operating profit, with margin rising to 17.8% (2020: 15.9%).
£97.6m
Cash conversion remains high, with increase in net cash to £97.6m.
17.0p
Dividend for the year of 17.0p per share (comprising interim dividend of 4.1p and proposed final dividend of 12.9p).
2
Return on sales2
Basic adjusted1 earnings
Dividend per share
(%)
per share (pence)
(full year) (pence)
17.6% 78.6p 17.0p
15.1
14.5
15.6
17.6
62.3
70.2
78.6
13.3
14.4
17.0
11.3
55.8
13.0
41.1
-
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Year ended
Year ended
% change
Statutory (continuing operations)
31 March 2021
31 March 2020
reported
Revenue
£318.5m
£317.4m
+0.3%
Operating profit
£53.0m
£39.8m
+33.2%
Operating profit margin
16.6%
12.5%
+410 bps
Profit before taxation
£52.2m
£38.8m
+34.5%
Basic earnings per share
72.8p
55.9p
+30.2%
Dividend per share for the year
17.0p
-
n/a
Operational Highlights
Robust performance in the face of significant covid disruption reflects resilience of business model and strong position in diverse, attractive end markets.
Strong profit growth and enhanced margin performance driven by significant gains from Horizon initiatives in a number of the businesses and the accelerated transformation of our service offering.
Strengthened order book provides increased visibility for the year ahead.
Order growth across academic and commercial customers driven by buoyant demand across semiconductor, quantum and advanced materials markets; good growth in North America and Asia offset by modest decline in Europe.
Maintained investment in R&D with increased focus on strategic product development driven by enhanced market intimacy, providing a healthy pipeline of future product launches.
Underlying long-term growth drivers in our end markets remain strong.
Considerable progress with our sustainability agenda, with significant reduction in our environmental footprint.
