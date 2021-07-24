Oxford Instruments : 2020-2021 Preliminary Results Annual and Half Year Reports

Strategic Report Governance Financial Statements Company Information

Our Purpose

Our core purpose is to support our customers in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges, enabling a greener economy, increased connectivity, improved health, and leaps in scientific understanding.

We provide high technology products and services to the world's leading industrial companies and scientific research communities, exploiting our world-class ability to image, analyse and manipulate materials down to the atomic and molecular level.

We make a material difference by…