Oxford Instruments : 2022-23 Preliminary Results Press

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Oxford Instruments plc Announcement of unaudited full-year results for the 12 months to 31 March 2023 Strong momentum driven by strategic positioning in structural growth markets places the Group well for further growth Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high technology products and systems for industry and research, today announces its unaudited preliminary results for the 12 months to 31 March 2023 % change Full year to Full year to 31 March 31 March % change constant Adjusted1 2023 2022 reported currency4 Revenue £444.7m £367.3m +21.1% +14.0% Adjusted operating profit £80.5m £66.3m +21.4% +13.4% Adjusted operating profit margin 18.1% 18.1% - Adjusted profit before taxation £82.0m £65.9m +24.4% Adjusted basic earnings per share 112.7p 94.3p +19.5% Cash conversion2 88% 84% Net cash3 £100.2m £85.9m Full year to Full year to % change 31 March 31 March reported Statutory 2023 2022 Revenue £444.7m £367.3m +21.1% Operating profit £72.4m £48.3m +49.9% Operating profit margin 16.3% 13.2% +310bps Profit before taxation £73.5m £47.6m +54.4% Basic earnings per share 101.6p 67.1p +51.4% Dividend per share for the year (total) 19.5p 18.1p +7.7% Financial highlights Strong growth in orders of 20.9% to £511.6m, 14.2% at constant currency

Reported order book of £319.6m, growth of 19.2% at constant currency

Revenue growth of 21.1%, 14.0% at constant currency, 70% driven by volume, partially constrained by supply chain disruption and export licence refusals

Adjusted operating profit of £80.5m, growth of 21.4% (13.4% at constant currency) with currency tailwind supporting strong growth. Margin in line with the prior year, despite the inflationary environment, supply chain challenges and investment across the Group to support growth

Net cash increased to £100.2m, with normalised cash conversion of 88%. Strong ROCE of 35%

Growth in total dividend of 7.7% to 19.5p Operational highlights Business model and strategy continues to drive strong order, revenue and profit growth, with positive momentum in the second half

Strong growth in our end markets - life science, semiconductor, advanced materials, energy & environment, and quantum - each with long-term sustainable structural growth drivers

Strong uplift to performance in Materials & Characterisation and Service & Healthcare in the second half with easing of supply chain; Research & Discovery performance impacted by phasing of high value product installations and investment for future growth

Increased focus on attractive North American and European markets driving enhanced growth in these regions; China saw strong order growth, with revenue in line with last year reflecting disruptions in the first half which eased as demand rose post Covid-19 lockdowns

Covid-19 lockdowns New 2045 net zero commitment announced, building on 23% in-year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions per £m revenue Summary and outlook Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive of Oxford Instruments plc, said: "The Group's continued positive momentum reflects our purpose-driven focus on structural growth markets that are enabling a greener, healthier, more connected advanced society. Our deep understanding of our customers' needs and the drivers of growth in our markets, combined with our product leadership, our relentless innovation, and our commitment to operational excellence - all key elements of our well-embedded Horizon strategy - have supported a strong set of results and underpinned continuing investment for future growth. "We have delivered growth in orders, revenue and profit, as well as maintaining margin, with performance strengthened in the second half as we converted our order book and realised the benefits of new pricing structures. "While mindful that the wider macroeconomic context remains challenging, our record order book and strong positions in attractive end markets underpin our confidence in the future growth of the Group. Our strong balance sheet positions us well to invest in people, infrastructure and innovation, and to make synergistic acquisitions to augment our organic growth. Full year outlook is in line with our expectations." Adjusted items exclude the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition items, profit or loss on disposal of operations, other significant non - recurring items, and the mark-to-market movement of financial derivatives. A full definition of adjusted numbers can be found in the finance review and Note 2 Cash conversion measures the percentage of adjusted cash from operations to adjusted operating profit, as set out in the finance review. Net cash includes total borrowings, cash at bank and bank overdrafts but excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities. Constant currency numbers are prepared on a month-by-month basis using the translational and transactional exchange rates which prevailed in the previous year rather than the actual exchange rates which prevailed in the year. Transactional exchange rates include the effect of our hedging programme. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2023 as set out in this preliminary announcement does not constitute the statutory accounts of the Group for the relevant year within the meaning of section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 are unaudited. These accounts will be finalised on the basis of the financial information presented by the Directors in the preliminary announcement and will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies following the Company's annual general meeting. The Consolidated Income Statement, Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31 March 2022 and the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022 have been derived from the full Group accounts published in the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. These have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and on which the report of the independent auditors was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information in this preliminary announcement has been prepared with regards to UK adopted international accounting standards. The Group has applied all accounting standards and interpretations issued relevant to its operations and effective for accounting periods beginning on 1 April 2022. The IFRS accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods. LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231 Oxford Instruments management will present its full year results today in a webcast available for on-demand viewing from 08.00 UK today (Tuesday 13 June 2023) at www.oxinst.com/investors-content/financial-reports-and-presentations. Enquiries: Oxford Instruments plc Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive; Gavin Hill, Chief Financial Officer Julian Wais, Head of Investor Relations Julian.wais@oxinst.com Tel: 01865 393200 MHP Communications Katie Hunt/Eleni Menikou/Veronica Farah oxfordinstruments@mhpc.com Tel: 020 3128 8100 Chief Executive's Review As I reflect on the past 12 months - my last full year as Chief Executive - I am proud of the Group's performance, with record orders, accelerated organic revenue growth, strong profit growth and margins in line with the previous year despite the inflationary environment during the year, and the investment made to support future growth. This marks another year of strong progress. Our continued success stems from the commitment, innovation and talent displayed daily by our people globally, combined with the clarity and focus brought by our Horizon strategy, which is thoroughly embedded across the Group, and in the way we work together and place customers at the heart of everything we do. This provides a solid foundation for future growth and margin expansion. From helping academic customers to achieve Nobel prize-winning scientific breakthroughs, to supporting commercial customers' productivity and enabling them to develop and apply the disruptive technologies of tomorrow, we are making a positive impact on an ever-changing world, in line with our overarching purpose to enable a greener, healthier, more connected advanced society. We provide market-leading differentiated technology and expertise in markets with long-term structural growth drivers - Healthcare & Life Science, Advanced Materials, Semiconductor, Energy & Environment, Quantum Technology, and Research & Fundamental Science that provide a foundation for growth ahead of the market. As we develop our market and customer intimacy, and invest in the business, we are able to sell an increasing range of products to existing customers, as well as adapting our products and services for new and adjacent markets. All these factors have contributed to our strong financial performance in the year, with double-digit growth in reported orders, revenue and adjusted operating profit, despite inflationary pressures, a lag in price increases taking effect, and supply chain challenges. With strong revenue growth and price increases beginning to work through the order book, this resulted in a positive second half weighting. Reported adjusted operating profit for the year increased by 21.4%, while reported adjusted operating margin was in line with the previous year at 18.1% (2022: 18.1%) and broadly maintained at constant currency. We ended the year with record order intake of £511.6m, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 resulting in 22.8% growth in the order book to £319.6m at 31 March 2023 (2022: £260.2m). The strong performance was also reflected in adjusted EPS increasing by 19.5% to 112.7p (2022: £94.3m). With net cash of £100.2m at 31 March 2023 we are in a strong position to invest in future organic and inorganic growth. Full year to Constant 31 March Reported currency Group 2023 growth growth Orders £511.6m 20.9% 14.2% Revenue £444.7m 21.1% 14.0% Adjusted operating profit £80.5m 21.4% 13.4% Adjusted operating margin 18.1% - (10bps) Our performance reflects increasing demand across our markets, with particularly strong growth from our Advanced Materials, Quantum Technology, Semiconductor and Healthcare & Life Science markets. This has resulted in strong constant currency revenue growth across each of our three sectors - Materials & Characterisation (19.2%), Research & Discovery (8.1%), and Service & Healthcare (9.6%). This was achieved despite significant global supply chain shortages and ongoing Covid-related disruption in China negatively impacting several of our businesses. Supply chain issues eased through the second half, supporting stronger revenue as anticipated. Revenue into China was broadly in line with the prior year, with double digit order growth supported by increased funding as lockdown disruption eased. This growth rate also reflected an increase in UK Government export licence refusals to Chinese customers, particularly for quantum technology and astronomy applications, offset by our continued shift in focus to other growth markets within the country, such as life science and renewable battery technology, in which there are fewer export licence considerations. We also increased our focus on North America, Europe, and Japan, in line with the increased demand in several of our markets, including semiconductors and quantum. This was reflected by strong constant currency revenue growth in these regions (with the US up 35%, Europe up 16% and Japan up 25%). Strategic progress Our Horizon strategy continues to provide an important framework; delivering tangible value and positive outcomes for customers and stakeholders, and offering a blueprint for ongoing growth. Strategic progress in the year is as follows. Market intimacy is integral to our success as we develop insights into the future of our markets, and how we can support customers in accelerating their roadmaps which, in turn, ensures our products are well positioned commercially. An example is the deep insight we have developed across our portfolio of materials analysis techniques to support the renewable battery market. This has resulted in significant growth in orders and revenue. In Healthcare & Life Science, our insight has resulted in the development of new microscopy products and tailored software for specialist markets. Our focus is on nurturing existing markets, expanding into adjacent markets and landing new key accounts. To drive this, we have invested in the size and capabilities of regional sales and marketing teams, equipping them to develop an in-depth understanding of local markets. Through the headwinds of the past few years, we have maintained our focus on innovation and product development to ensure we remain at the forefront of our markets. Our leading products are designed with customer productivity and ease-of-use at their core, and support our accelerating organic growth and improving gross margins. The combination of our market intimacy and focused approach to product development has supported a three-year order CAGR of 15% to both commercial and academic customers. Operational excellence is a key focus as we seek to boost our own productivity and shorten lead times to support the growing demand for our products. We have continued to strengthen relationships with strategic suppliers and further consolidate our supply chain, with a view to long-term resilience and environmental sustainability, and are investing to optimise production capacity. Our investment in building regional teams is also a key element of our customer service and support strategy, enabling us to improve response times by being closer to customers and by training our service teams across a wider range of products. We are developing a broad range of increasingly advanced and tailored services which enhance our customers' capabilities and optimise productivity, strengthening customer demand for recurring service contracts. We also continue to invest in increasing digital and remote service capabilities. These drive benefits for customers, colleagues and the environment whilst improving our efficiency. Investing for growth Aligned with our Horizon strategy and future growth ambitions, we have invested significantly during the year to bring new products to market, and position ourselves to deliver process and cost efficiencies. This includes reinforcing and extending capabilities across the business, including investments in our teams, infrastructure and IT. Research and development Customer-centric,market-led research and development (R&D) is central to our success as it enables us to transform our customers' outcomes. Investment in the year increased 9.8% to £34.8m (2022: £31.7m), representing 7.8% (2022: 8.6%) of revenue. Our Vitality Index (which measures the percentage of revenue from products launched over the last three years) is 30% (2022: 34%). This represents positive uptake from our newly launched products and continued strong value across our portfolio as we expand our reach into adjacent markets. During the year we have brought a number of exciting new, leading-edge products to market. These include: New processes and techniques for both compound and silicon semiconductor fabrication, including patented processes being deployed to manufacture higher-performing power devices used across commercial electronics and industrial applications

higher-performing power devices used across commercial electronics and industrial applications A battery-specific edition of our Cypher atomic force microscope, advancing battery development through the direct observation of critical chemical processes during operation

battery-specific edition of our Cypher atomic force microscope, advancing battery development through the direct observation of critical chemical processes during operation Our new large-scale cryogenic platforms which are advancing the performance of quantum computers

large-scale cryogenic platforms which are advancing the performance of quantum computers A high-end extension to our optical microscopy portfolio, Dragonfly 600, which provides healthcare and life science customers with unprecedented imaging speed and quality. People, productivity and infrastructure We have made additional investment elsewhere to scale the business, to drive enhanced productivity and shorten lead times for our products. We have invested in enhanced IT systems, including a new integrated customer and service relationship management system. In response to our strong positive trajectory, and in anticipation of continuing growth, we have invested in people across the business, focusing on training and development as well as selectively increasing headcount, with a particular focus on production capacity, and regional sales and service. Our purpose-built,state-of-the-art compound semiconductor facility in Bristol, UK, is set to double our production capacity in this important and growing market once it is fully operational, which is expected to be later in the current financial year. We are also making significant investment in extending our production capacity and footprint at our Belfast, UK facility to address growing demand for our range of advanced scientific cameras and microscopy products. Inorganic growth Our strong balance sheet, with net cash of £100.2m at 31 March 2023, positions us well to make further acquisitions to augment our strong organic growth. We maintain a pipeline of opportunities in a number of target areas, aligned with our strategy. We have been delighted with the performance of our August 2021 acquisition WITec, which we acquired in August 2021 and which is part of Materials & Characterisation. In particular, WITec, which specialises in Raman microscopy, has benefited from increased sales due to our global channels to market and overlapping customer base. The business has continued to perform ahead of our expectations. Inventory We continue to maintain elevated inventory levels to mitigate ongoing supply chain issues, and to ensure competitive lead times. A sustainable future I am pleased to report strong progress in our longstanding work to embed sustainability as an integral part of our values, which influences not only day-to-day decisions within our own operations but also actions in relation to our wider impact and stakeholders, including supply chain partners. This year, our absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions have reduced by 7%, while our emissions intensity per £million of revenue- a helpful measure for a growing organisation like ours - reduced by 23%. Since 2019 - our baseline year - we have achieved a 66% reduction in emissions intensity. Our absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions have reduced by 55% over the same period. This figure reflects changes in our portfolio as well as energy saving and carbon reduction measures. Our work continues, and we are delighted to announce our new, accelerated commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045. In addition, we have set shorter term targets to reduce our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and 70% respectively by 2030. Over the next year we will submit our targets and roadmap to the Science Based Targets initiative for formal validation. We will also continue the work already underway with our supply chain to model a robust reduction plan for Scope 3 emissions. Supporting our employees also remains central to our values, and in recognition of the impact of global inflationary pressures on employee household budgets, we have taken action to support our people in relation to the cost-of-living crisis. Accordingly, we brought forward our Group-wide annual salary review from July to April 2022, and followed this up with a further one-offcost-of-living payment in October 2022 for employees most impacted. We are also focused on fostering a strong talent pipeline, as well as investing in supporting and developing the talented people we already employ. This year, we are taking on an increased number of apprentices, across a broader range of disciplines. We have expanded our internal development programmes, including the development of future leaders, by increasing the number of participants in our Leadership Programme. More broadly, we continue to build an inclusive and progressive culture, striving to be ahead of the curve in our equality, diversity and inclusion targets, listening to and engaging with our employees as we seek to create a culture where everyone feels able to be their authentic self at work. To this end, we have created a number of new employee impact groups in the year, with more planned for the coming year. And of course, our contribution to sustainability goes far beyond the way in which we operate our business - indeed it is central to our purpose, to enable a greener, healthier, more connected advanced society. We help our customers to make a tangible positive impact on the world in all these areas. Using our products and services, customers are developing new materials and approaches to enable the critical energy transition which will directly impact everyone on the planet, as the world's governments and businesses pursue the goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions. In healthcare, our products are enabling medical researchers to understand the fundamental mechanisms of disease, accelerating their progress on new medicines and treatments. We are also instrumental in the drive towards a more connected future, where everyone, everywhere can access information whenever they need - with a particularly meaningful impact in the emerging economies where connectivity has been proven to improve lives and increase prosperity. Our aspiration is that everything we do can contribute to a more advanced society for all. Supporting a smooth transition In April 2023, I announced my intention to retire as Chief Executive. As my time in post nears its end, I want to thank all my colleagues, who have made the past 25 years so rewarding and fulfilling. Their warmth, talent, and spirit of relentless innovation have helped Oxford Instruments to become one of the most exciting technology companies operating today, consistently delivering positive impacts through disruptive change to the world. It has been a privilege and an honour to lead such talent over the past seven years, and I am delighted the company is in such a strong position as I prepare to hand the baton on to my successor, Richard Tyson. With a robust strategic foundation underpinning growth in all key areas, I look forward to supporting a smooth transition, and I wish Richard and the team every success in the future. Summary and outlook The Group's continued positive momentum reflects our purpose-driven focus on structural growth markets that are enabling a greener, healthier, more connected advanced society. Our deep understanding of our customers' needs and the drivers of growth in our markets, combined with our product leadership, our relentless innovation, and our commitment to operational excellence - all key elements of our well-embedded Horizon strategy - have supported a strong set of results and underpinned continuing investment for future growth. We have delivered growth in orders, revenue and profit, as well as maintaining margin, with performance strengthened in the second half as we converted our order book and realised the benefits of new pricing structures. While mindful that the wider macroeconomic context remains challenging, our record order book and strong positions in attractive end markets underpin our confidence in the future growth of the Group. Our strong balance sheet positions us well to invest in people, infrastructure and innovation, and to make synergistic acquisitions to augment our organic growth. Full year outlook is in line with our expectations. Ian Barkshire Chief Executive 12 June 2023 Operations review The Group performed strongly in the year, with orders, revenue and operating profit growing, and margin in line with the previous year. The Operations Review provides performance headlines at Group level, and more details regarding each of our three sectors: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Services & Healthcare. Orders Orders intake increased 20.9% to £511.6m (2022: £423.1m), representing 14.2% growth on a constant currency basis. Growing demand supported double digit order growth from both academic institutions and commercial customers in the year, with strong growth across all three sectors. There was double-digit order growth in Healthcare & Life Science, Advanced Materials, Semiconductor, Quantum Technology and Energy & Environment markets. Within Semiconductor, orders continued to be robust, with strong growth supported by our focus on compound semiconductor process equipment. Our portfolio also addresses every stage of the semiconductor cycle from research and applied R&D to manufacturing support, providing us with greater resilience, relative to traditional silicon production cycles. There was particularly strong growth in Quantum Technology supported by long-term governments funding programmes and our increasing reach into leading commercial companies. In Research & Fundamental Science, orders were broadly in line with the previous year, as we continued to move away from delivering large, one-off bespoke systems. This market now represents just 3% of orders, due to our managed migration to higher value markets. Healthy demand across our regional markets resulted in strong double-digit order growth in Europe and North America, with high single digit growth in Asia. Within Asia, China had double digit order growth, after the adverse impact of orders which received export licence refusals, with positive momentum in the fourth quarter as the country moved away from its lockdown strategy. Revenue Reported revenue grew by 21.1% to £444.7m (2022: £367.3m), representing growth of 14.0% at constant currency. At constant currency, there was growth of 19.2% in Materials & Characterisation, 8.1% in Research & Discovery, and 9.6% in Service & Healthcare, with ongoing supply chain issues tempering growth through the year. The strong order growth across our end markets supported 10.0% constant currency revenue growth in Healthcare & Life Science, 24.1% in Quantum Technology, 15.6% in Energy & Environment and 25.2% in Advanced Materials. Within Semiconductor, supply chain challenges limited the number of compound semiconductor processing systems shipped, resulting in 8.9% constant currency growth - with a book to bill of 1.21 in the year. Research & Fundamental Science was 16.3% lower, as we focus away from this market, with it now representing only 4% of Group revenue. Attachments Original Link

© Publicnow 2023