Oxford Instruments plc is a provider of high technology products and services to industry and scientific research communities. The Company's segments include Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery and Service & Healthcare. The Materials & Characterisation segment is focused on applied research and development (R&D) and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research & Discovery segment is engaged in providing advanced solutions that create environments and enable measurements down to the molecular and atomic level, which are used in fundamental research. The Service & Healthcare segment provides customer service and support for the Company's products and the service of third-party healthcare imaging systems. Its products include Atomic Force Microscopy, Electron Microscopy, Deposition Tools, Etch Tools, Low Temperature Systems and others. It also offers a scientific camera.