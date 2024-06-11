Full-year results
Market-leading technology provides excellent platform for sustainable revenue growth and margin expansion
What we'll cover today:
- 2023/24 performance highlights
- Our strategy to grow Oxford Instruments
- Finance update 2023/24
- Your questions
Robust performance provides excellent platform for growth and margin expansion
Strong revenue growth: 9.8% at constant currency
Adjusted operating profit up 3.7% at constant currency
Positive underlying book-to-bill and good order book visibility
Action taken to pivot from sensitive markets in China: strong growth in Europe and South-East Asia
Continued investment for growth; Severn Beach site now operational
Strong net cash position: £84m
Oxford Instruments:
Refreshed strategy
through a new lens
Comprehensive review, well-placed good business, great opportunity
Exceptional technology and software
Well positioned in key structural growth markets
Strong team, unique expertise in scientific research and application engineering
Well-invested with a strong innovation pipeline
Opportunities to improve performance to support growth and margin enhancement
- significant value creation potential
A refreshed strategy: a new lens on Oxford Instruments
- New simplified divisional structure
- Focus on 3 main markets: materials analysis, semiconductors and healthcare & life science
- Major operational improvement programme
- Step change in our customer performance
- Continue significant investment in technology
- Drive to net zero as we enable our customers to do the same
5-8% 20%+
OrganicMargin growth CAGR
8-9%
Enhance
>30%
growth,
Revenue
ROCE
margins
invested in R&D
& returns
Selective
>85%
M&A
Cash conversion
Leveraging our technology insight across the research and commercial production lifecycle
Academic research
Commercial applied R&D | Production and testing
Growing by 3-6% a year
Mid to high single digit market growth
Explore
c. 35% of Group revenue
- Established in all geographic regions and all areas of scientific research
- Strong historical reputation and reach into academic institutions
- Defensive underpin to demand with diversified funding
Develop
c. 45% of Group revenue
4 x larger than Explore
- Leveraging our market insight from academic research to support commercial applications
- Improved position in recent years
Produce
c. 20% of Group revenue
10-20 x larger than Explore
- Early progress
- Customer service improvement required to meet market standards
Positioned in structural growth markets
Three key structural growth end markets
Materials
4-7%
£1.2bn
43%
Market
Market size*
% Group
Analysis
growth pa*
revenue
Structural drivers
- Supports advanced material development and sustainability progress
- Improved performance from finite resources
6-9%
£1.5bn
27%
Structural drivers
•
Enabling development of new compound semiconductors
Semiconductors
Market
Market size*
% Group
growth pa*
revenue
•
Growth in bandwidth, connectivity and faster devices
• Power efficiency and green economy
8-12%
£2.0bn
19%
Structural drivers
Healthcare &
•
Improved treatments & vaccines; reduced cost of development
Market
Market size*
% Group
Life Science
growth pa*
revenue
•
Personalised medicine & therapies
•
Ageing population
- Market growth opportunities refer to applied R&D and production and testing; market size = our addressable market annually Source: SDi/Gartner
c.90% of Group revenues in three key markets exhibiting strong structural growth Other 10% includes quantum: uncertain timing and technology, high potential
A clear plan for value creation
Imaging & Analysis
Advanced Technologies
Good to great
Fix, improve and grow
Leading range of microscopy, scientific cameras,
Compound semiconductor fabrication equipment
Capabilities
Cryogenic and magnet technology for quantum
spectroscopy and associated analytical tools and software
and advanced materials research
Current
Medium-term
Current
Medium-term
Thec.£328m
opportunity* revenue
22-24%
23-25%
c.£142m
AOP margin
AOP margin*
revenue
recent history
0-4%
10-12%
AOP margin
AOP margin*
recent history
Excellent business and good track record
Focus business on critical actions
•
Share best practice across businesses and regions
• Extract full growth and margin potential from compound
The plan
•
Standardise processes
semiconductor and new facility
•
Improve operating efficiency
• Fix and improve Quantum business
• Improve operational performance and efficiency
* At constant currency
Imaging & Analysis (70% of Group revenue)
CapabilitiesRationale
Imaging & Analysis
Leading range of
microscopy, scientific cameras, spectroscopy and associated analytical tools, software and service products
Markets
Similar smaller
scale imaging and
Common operating
Greater
analysis equipment
framework, routes to
cross-selling
and analytical
market, customer base
opportunities
software tools
Three key markets:
Materials Analysis
Opportunity to
Opportunity
for operational
leverage best practice
Semiconductors
improvement,
and improve sales
efficiency, capacity
funnel and service
Healthcare &
increase and
performance
value engineering
Life Science
High margin products and analytical software, common routes to market … Good to great
