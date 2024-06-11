Oxford Instruments plc 11 June 2024 Announcement of full-year results for the 12 months to 31 March 2024 Robust performance and market-leading technology in structural growth markets provide excellent platform for revenue growth and margin expansion Full year to Full year to % change 31 March 31 March % change constant Adjusted1 2024 2023 reported currency4 Revenue £470.4m £444.7m +5.8% +9.8% Adjusted operating profit £80.3m £80.5m (0.2%) +3.7% Adjusted operating profit margin 17.1% 18.1% (100bps) (100bps) Adjusted profit before taxation £83.3m £82.0m +1.6% Adjusted basic earnings per share 109.0p 112.7p (3.3%) Cash conversion2 64% 88% Net cash3 £83.8m £100.2m Full year to Full year to 31 31 March % change Statutory March 2024 2023 reported Revenue £470.4m £444.7m +5.8% Operating profit £68.3m £72.4m (5.7%) Operating profit margin 14.5% 16.3% (180bps) Profit before taxation £71.3m £73.5m (3.0%) Basic earnings per share 87.7p 101.6p (13.7%) Dividend per share for the year (total) 20.8p 19.5p +6.7% Summary and outlook Richard Tyson, CEO of Oxford Instruments plc, said: "I am pleased with the results for the full year and the development of the business during the year. We have reported strong revenue growth of 9.8% at constant currency, with adjusted operating profit in line with expectations. I am grateful to my colleagues across Oxford Instruments for their commitment and energy through a busy year. We have rebalanced our positions in regional markets in the face of geopolitical shifts, focusing our resources on non- sensitive areas in China, and successfully growing revenue and orders in Europe and elsewhere in Asia. We have continued to make organic investments to support our future growth, with our state-of-the-art compound semiconductor facility now operational. Underlying order intake has remained robust, with a positive book to bill even though we had stronger growth in the second half, and the orderbook gives us good visibility into the year ahead. I am hugely impressed with the strong platform at Oxford Instruments, anchored by our market-leading technologies and our talented and committed workforce. My work with leadership teams around the business has confirmed our view that there is significant opportunity to build on our core strengths. I have today outlined a new strategy, setting targets to improve the returns from the business in the medium term. As part of this strategy, we are reorganising the Group into two distinct business divisions to simplify and enhance our operations. We will target growth by focusing on fewer markets and a sharpened product portfolio, tackling key areas where improvement is required and delivering a step change in operational and service performance. We are in a strong position to improve and grow the business, putting it on a sustainable growth footing through our market-leading offering together with operational and efficiency improvements. Given our strong order book and pipeline, coupled with positive business improvement actions, we expect to make good constant currency progress in the full year ending March 2025." 1

Notes Adjusted items exclude the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition items, other significant non - recurring items, and the mark- to-market movement of financial derivatives. A full definition of adjusted numbers can be found in the finance review and Note 2. Normalised cash conversion measures the percentage of adjusted cash from operations to adjusted operating profit, as set out in the finance review. Net cash includes total borrowings, cash at bank and bank overdrafts but excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities. Constant currency numbers are prepared on a month-by-month basis using the translational and transactional exchange rates which prevailed in the previous year rather than the actual exchange rates which prevailed in the year. Transactional exchange rates include the effect of our hedging programme. Adjusted for the impact of £23m orders from China removed from orderbook due to export licence controls. The financial information in this preliminary announcement has been prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards and IAS 34 interim financial reporting. The Group has applied all accounting standards and interpretations issued relevant to its operations and effective for accounting periods beginning on 1 April 2023. The IFRS accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods. LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231 Oxford Instruments management will present its full-year results at Deutsche Numis to analysts and investors at 9.00am today (Tuesday 11 June), The presentation will be streamed live at https://brrmedia.news/OXIG_PR_23/24and a recording will be made available later today at www.oxinst.com/investors-content/financial-reports-and-presentations. Enquiries: Oxford Instruments plc Tel: 01865 393200 Richard Tyson, Chief Executive Officer Gavin Hill, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations stephen.lamacraft@oxinst.com MHP Group Tel: 020 3128 8100 Tim Rowntree/Katie Hunt/Eleni Menikou/Veronica Farah oxfordinstruments@mhpc.com Notes to Editors About Oxford Instruments plc Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: Materials Analysis, Healthcare & Life Science and Semiconductors. Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments' growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world. The vigorous search for new ways to make our world greener, healthier and more productive is driving unprecedented levels of R&D investment in new materials and techniques to support productivity and decarbonisation worldwide, creating a significant opportunity for Oxford Instruments to grow. Oxford Instruments holds a unique position to anticipate global drivers and connect academic researchers with commercial applications engineers, acting as a catalyst that powers real world progress. Founded in 1959 as the first technology business to be spun out from Oxford University, Oxford Instruments is now a global company listed on the FTSE250 index of the London Stock Exchange (OXIG). For more information, visit www.oxinst.com 3

Chief Executive Officer's Review Robust financial performance and a refreshed strategy through a new lens I am pleased to report a robust set of results for Oxford Instruments. We have delivered 9.8% revenue growth at constant currency, driven by a 7% increase in semiconductor revenue, reflecting our greater exposure to the compound semiconductor market, and double-digit growth in materials analysis and healthcare & life science markets, underpinned by strong research funding. Adjusted operating profit of £80.3m was in line with expectations, up 3.7% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted operating margin was down 100bps at 17.1% (2023: 18.1%), in line with guidance, primarily reflecting losses incurred in our quantum business as a result of ceasing certain commercial activities for these products in China and continued operational investment. The successful transition of our compound semiconductor business to a new purpose-built facility has been a key operational highlight of the year, delivering streamlined production and increased capacity and presenting significant opportunity to scale. A further focus has been the action we have taken in response to the shifting geopolitical landscape, pivoting to less sensitive applications in China and growing revenue in other regions. Our robust revenue growth in Europe and the rest of Asia, bears out the success of this programme, which will continue into FY 24/25. Underlying order intake (excluding the pivot from China) remained robust, supported by a good performance in Europe and the rest of Asia. Underlying book to bill is positive, despite the strong revenue growth, and the orderbook provides good visibility into the year ahead. Our pipeline is strong across all geographies and markets. Reported growth Constant currency growth Full year to vs full year to vs full year to Group 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 31 March 2023 Orders £459.1m (10.3%) (2.5%1) Revenue £470.4m +5.8% +9.8% Adjusted operating profit £80.3m (+0.2%) +3.7% Adjusted operating margin 17.1% (100bps) (100bps) 1. Underlying order growth is adjusted for the impact of prior year China orders removed from current year order intake due to export licence restrictions. A strong platform for growth Since joining Oxford Instruments in October, I have carried out a thorough review of our business model and markets, working collaboratively with our leadership team and gathering input from across the business. Our work confirms that academic research is the bedrock of Oxford Instruments' success. Representing more than a third of our revenue, it is resilient across cycles and grows steadily at 3-6% a year. Our market-leading technology and expertise, developed over 60 years, spans all areas of fundamental research and provides unrivalled reach into academic institutions worldwide. In recent years, by developing and leveraging our market insight, we have strengthened our position in commercial markets applied R&D, where the technology is used to develop new products for industrial applications (a market four times larger than the academic research market), which now represents c. 45% of our revenue. We have also started to make early inroads into the even larger commercial production market, representing c.20% of our revenue today. The volume potential in commercial applied R&D and production markets is significantly bigger, offering high single digit growth underpinned by structural growth drivers requiring new technologies to support decarbonisation and productivity globally. Our deep dive review highlights that 90% of our revenue is generated in three primary markets - materials analysis, semiconductors, and healthcare & life science. All three have clear sustainability drivers with high single digit structural growth potential. Quantum technology, a much smaller contributor to our current revenue, also represents a growth opportunity, though its trajectory is less linear. 4

Our strategy for the future Our exceptional technology, strong talent base, well-distributed regional infrastructure and choice of markets give us a strong platform from which to grow. There are significant opportunities ahead - but to capture them in full and achieve industry-leading margins, we need to structure Oxford Instruments differently. As we set out below, the different areas of our business fall naturally into two distinct groupings, reflecting different drivers and business models. This new structure will also facilitate targeted actions to unlock the potential in each. Our future divisional structure We are restructuring the business and will be creating two new divisions: Imaging and Analysis and Advanced Technologies. Imaging and Analysis will comprise our microscopy and cameras business (Andor) and our materials analysis businesses (Asylum Research, Magnetic Resonance, NanoAnalysis and WITec). On an indicative and unaudited basis, recent adjusted operating margin for this division is in the range 20-24%. Advanced Technologies will comprise our compound semiconductor business (Plasma Technology) and our quantum-focused business (NanoScience), together with the much smaller X-Ray Technology business. On an indicative and unaudited basis, recent adjusted operating margin for this division is in the range 0-4%. Moving forward, service revenue will be reported within each respective division. We will report against the new structure at our half-year results in November 2024. The indicative and unaudited pro-forma numbers under the proposed divisional structure for the full year 2024 are disclosed in the finance review and the annual results presentation. The rationale for the planned reporting change is as follows. The businesses which will form the new Imaging and Analysis division represent c. 70% of group revenue, and have strong existing synergies and a track record of success. They provide similar relatively small scale imaging and analysis equipment and software, have common business models, go to market strategies and margins, and they address a similar client base in their three key markets in materials analysis, healthcare & life science, and semiconductors. In recent years, particularly since the acquisition of WITec in 2021, the materials analysis businesses have collaborated more closely, driving cross-selling opportunities and efficiencies. Joining forces with our scientific camera and microscopy business will facilitate further synergies and simplification. Together, they will provide an unrivalled range of microscopy, scientific cameras, spectroscopy and analytical tools and software. Action plans for these high-performing business units are underway. It will result in improved growth and operational leverage supporting strong margins. Strategic priorities will include: improving sales and service channels by going to market through streamlined regional customer-facing teams and generating more whole life revenue from a better customer experience;

customer-facing teams and generating more whole life revenue from a better customer experience; greater focus to leverage maximum opportunity from the existing product portfolio and R&D programme;

simplifying the organisation by streamlining business processes and removing duplication;

increasing cross-selling through shared marketing initiatives;

cross-selling through shared marketing initiatives; delivering a step change in operational performance by optimising production and enhancing performance management and value engineering;

increasing commercial sales through sharing of best go-to-market practice across regions and targeted key account management. The businesses which will form our new Advanced Technologies division (representing c. 30% of Group revenue) have a very different profile. They sell much lower volumes of larger-scale complex systems into very specialised markets (compound semiconductor and quantum) with unique growth drivers and principally separate customer bases. These businesses each require a dedicated, focused approach to leverage their well-invested base, deliver improved margins and achieve their full growth and margin potential. Our compound semiconductor business is growing strongly. Scale is important to reap the benefits and recover the costs of our new, larger dedicated facility in Severn Beach, outside Bristol, UK. The business is poised to take advantage of the structural growth in the compound semiconductor market, which does not have the cyclicality inherent in the silicon semiconductor market. The leadership team have identified key areas of specialism within the compound semiconductor landscape where we have leading capability, or have the potential to do so. 5

Here, we will maximise productivity and output following the site move, taking advantage of the process and efficiency opportunities the site provides, look to optimise our supply chain, and continue to simplify our product range, in order to deliver good growth and strong margin progression. A further key focus area is customer service, which requires a step change to meet the stretching requirements of the business's growing commercial production customer base. Our quantum business has been impacted by export restrictions which have limited our ability to sell these capabilities into China. This, combined with operational challenges, larger project timescales and strong competition in the high potential, but uncertain quantum market, has impacted performance in 2023/24. We have already started to restructure the cost base and commenced a major operational turnaround programme in operations and refocused sales teams on Europe and the USA. This will continue at pace, focusing on value engineering, cost reduction and performance management. While leveraging our regional sales and marketing infrastructure, the businesses in the Advanced Technologies division will operate with greater independence than their counterparts in Imaging and Analysis, enabling them to address their specialist markets in ways which will maximise their ability to grow both scale and margin and removing this complexity from the wider business. Structuring our business in these two new divisions will improve our customers' experience and facilitate the delivery of targeted action plans designed to suit the opportunities and the challenges in each, whilst supporting greater transparency of their different paths to significant value creation for investors. We will provide a progress update on the development of the new divisions via our interim reporting in November, at which point we will report in the new divisional structure. Group-level strategic priorities While our action plans are targeted at divisional level, the following core priorities underpin our strategy Group-wide. Improve our customers' experience Further growing our reach into commercial markets requires on-time delivery paired with exceptional customer service and responsiveness, particularly in production environments, where deadlines are non-negotiable and down time is not tolerated. More broadly, we will focus on delivering deep customer insight and best-in-class customer service through our regional teams around the world. We also see significant opportunity to extend whole-life revenue via our services proposition. Drive a step change in operational performance and productivity The Group's rapid growth has challenged both capacity and capabilities in some of our manufacturing facilities, opening up significant opportunities in both divisions to reconfigure production areas, design more efficient production processes and upskill colleagues to increase their productivity. We have appointed a Chief Transformation Officer who is leading a broad-ranging transformation programme covering all aspects of operational performance and productivity, from the layout of our facilities to value engineering to reduce our cost of goods. In addition, we have appointed a dedicated customer service lead who will focus on our after sales support infrastructure and capabilities, and target significant improvements in our service to our customers. Simplify our organisational structure With significant overlap between business units and markets, the structure of Oxford Instruments had become overly complex over a number of years, making it confusing for stakeholders to understand and leading to duplication of processes internally. Consolidating our eight business units and six previous end markets into just two divisions and three core markets, supported by a simplified customer-facing regional structure, will drive efficiencies and operational gearing, and provide greater transparency of Oxford Instruments as an investment proposition. Focus on our key strengths We will continue to protect, invest and enhance our core strengths by investing c. 8-9% of revenue annually in R&D, and working closely with our regional teams and our customers to ensure we focus our efforts on the most economically attractive opportunities, delivering strong return on capital employed. Focusing on our core markets - materials analysis, healthcare & life science, and semiconductors - will enable us to maximise our impact in all three markets, while deriving efficiencies from this more targeted approach. 6

Capital allocation priorities These can be summarised as follows: Invest in the business Our businesses are well invested, as evidenced by the capital investments we are making in new facilities at Severn Beach and Belfast. We will continue to invest c.8-9% of revenue in R&D, and make targeted operational investments to support growth.

Our businesses are well invested, as evidenced by the capital investments we are making in new facilities at Severn Beach and Belfast. We will continue to invest c.8-9% of revenue in R&D, and make targeted operational investments to support growth. Drive shareholder returns We are committed to delivering strong shareholder returns, taking account of underlying earnings, dividend cover, currency movements and demands on our cash.

We are committed to delivering strong shareholder returns, taking account of underlying earnings, dividend cover, currency movements and demands on our cash. Make selective acquisitions Our acquisition strategy is highly selective and disciplined. We will focus on adding capabilities in Imaging and Analysis, with a good pipeline of owner-managed businesses under consideration.

Our acquisition strategy is highly selective and disciplined. We will focus on adding capabilities in Imaging and Analysis, with a good pipeline of owner-managed businesses under consideration. Maintain strong balance sheet Our strong balance sheet gives us flexibility. We will continually assess the appropriateness of returns to shareholders in the context of the strategy. Journey to growth and higher margins We expect to deliver revenue growth and higher margins from both divisions over the medium term, with the Group capable of delivering a revenue CAGR of 5-8% and an adjusted operating profit margin of 20%+. Actions to support growth have begun. Changes in focus and sharing of best practice are expected to be implemented over the next 18 months. Operational performance improvements will require investment in the short term, meaning the margin improvement profile will not be linear. The initial efforts of the last year or so have been supplemented with a dedicated Chief Transformation Officer and we have added resources and built a more extensive change team who have started improvement actions in our Belfast facility first. As evidenced by the recent financial performance in Advanced Technologies, specific restructuring and improvement activities are required in the short term which have been commenced and are expected to have some impact in the coming financial year. Overall, we expect these actions to deliver good sustainable organic growth in the medium term, coupled with the opportunity to generate significant value through operating margin enhancement to 20%+. Our anticipated mid-term outcomes can be summarised as follows: Organic growth of 5-8% CAGR Adjusted operating margin improvement to 20%+ o Cash conversion of over 85%

o Continuing to invest in growth including 8-9% on R&D o Strong return on capital employed (currently 29%).

o Selective acquisitions bringing complementary capabilities A clear purpose We make a tremendous positive impact through our products and services - from supporting Nobel Prize-winning scientific endeavours and the development of personalised treatments for cancer to accelerating the path to decarbonisation through our extensive role in the battery ecosystem. Our technology and scientific expertise enable our customers to discover and bring to market exciting new advances that drive human progress. I am proud of the unique contribution we make. As we set out on our new strategy, I am delighted to share a new purpose for Oxford Instruments: To accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world. Our position is unique among UK-based technology companies - and it is my hope that this new purpose, which has been warmly embraced by colleagues around the world, will highlight our positive impact, and focus the energy of everyone at Oxford Instruments. People and planet I have visited almost all our global sites since joining last autumn and have been impressed by the energy and commitment of the colleagues I have met at every level of the organisation. Our engagement scores are high, at 78%, based on the organisation-wide survey carried out last September. But there is no room for complacency, and in recent months I have led a deep dive exercise, as part of the development of our strategy, to understand our organisational culture and to drive action where there is scope to improve. We have many strengths. Our workforce is highly skilled, with deep expertise in a wide range of disciplines, from science and engineering to marketing and sales, 7

and our people are passionate about what we do and the impact we have. However, there are areas we need to focus on as we move forward in line with our new strategy. We are clear on our new strategic priorities, and have worked collaboratively with focus groups around the business to set out new ways of working to deliver them. We are committed to creating a values-driven, inclusive culture. To that end, we have launched a new equity, diversity and inclusion policy, and successfully piloted new Inclusive Leadership training to be rolled out over the coming year. Our employees have launched impact groups focused on women's issues and neurodiversity this year, adding to the network begun with our race and ethnicity and LGBTQ+ impact groups. Our products and services have a remarkably positive impact on the world around us. We want to generate a brighter future through our own operations, too. To that end, we are accelerating our progress to net zero, in all the areas we can control. Last year, we committed to achieve a 50% reduction in Scope 1 emissions and a 70% reduction in Scope 2 emissions by 2030. Today, we are setting a new target to achieve net zero in Scopes 1 and 2 by 2030, and sooner if we can. We will continue to work with our product development teams and our supply chain to minimise our Scope 3 emissions, with the goal of accelerating our overall target to achieve net zero faster than our current target year of 2045. Summary and outlook I am pleased with the results for the full year and the development of the business during the period. We have reported strong revenue growth of 9.8% at constant currency, with adjusted operating profit in line with expectations. I am grateful to my colleagues across Oxford Instruments for their commitment and energy through a busy year. We have rebalanced our positions in regional markets in the face of geopolitical shifts, focusing our resources on non- sensitive areas in China, and successfully growing revenue and orders in Europe and elsewhere in Asia. We have continued to make organic investments to support our future growth, with our state-of-the-art compound semiconductor facility now operational. Underlying order intake has remained robust, with a positive book to bill even though we had stronger growth in the second half, and the orderbook gives us good visibility into the year ahead. I am hugely impressed with the strong platform at Oxford Instruments, anchored by our market-leading technologies and our talented and committed workforce. My work with leadership teams around the business has confirmed our view that there is significant opportunity to build on our core strengths. I have today outlined a new strategy, setting targets to improve the returns from the business in the medium term. As part of this strategy, we are reorganising the Group into two distinct business divisions to simplify and enhance our operations. We will target growth by focusing on fewer markets and a sharpened product portfolio, tackling key areas where improvement is required and delivering a step change in operational and service performance. We are in a strong position to improve and grow the business, putting it on a sustainable growth footing through our market-leading offering together with operational and efficiency improvements. Given our strong order book and pipeline, coupled with positive business improvement actions, we expect to make good constant currency progress in the full year ending March 2025. Richard Tyson Chief Executive Officer 10 June 2024 8

Operations Review The Operations Review provides performance headlines at Group level, and updates from each of our three current segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Services & Healthcare. As outlined, in the coming months we will move to a new divisional structure: Imaging and Analysis and Advanced Technologies. Indicative and unaudited pro-forma numbers under the proposed structure for the full year are disclosed in the annual results presentation. Interim reporting in November will reflect the new structure and will provide comparators to the current reporting structure. Group performance The Group performed well in the year, delivering strong revenue growth, and operating profit 3.7% ahead of last year at constant currency. Reported adjusted operating margin of 17.1% (2023: 18.1%) was behind the previous year as a result of trading losses attributable to prior year orders to China removed from the orderbook due to export licence restrictions, where long customer lead times meant that these could not be replaced with short-term revenue. In addition, we have continued to invest in capability and systems across the business. With underlying book-to-bill at 1.03, orderbook levels provide good visibility for the year ahead. Orders Orders intake of £459.1m (2023: £511.6m) was 2.5% below a strong comparator on a constant currency basis, and after the removal of £23m cancelled prior year orders to China from our 2024/25 order intake. Underlying book-to-bill remains positive, at 1.03, and our strong pipeline across all regions demonstrates good demand for our products and services. Revenue Reported revenue grew by 5.8% to £470.4m (2023: £444.7m), representing growth of 9.8% at constant currency. At constant currency, there was growth of 11.4% in Materials & Characterisation, 5.7% in Research & Discovery, and 12.6% in Service & Healthcare. Profitability The strong revenue performance, particularly in the second half of the year, supported full-year adjusted operating profits of £80.3m (2023: £80.5m), representing 3.7% growth on a constant currency basis. % constant % of Group currency1 growth revenue vs full year to 31 full year to 31 End market Revenue March 2023 March 2024 Materials Analysis £201.0m 14.4% 43% Semiconductors £126.9m 6.9% 27% Healthcare & Life Science £90.6m 10.7% 19% Other £51.9m (0.6%) 11% Sector review Materials & Characterisation The Materials & Characterisation sector's products comprise: A range of microscopy and analysis techniques and software to identify and interpret the properties of materials and samples (Asylum Research, NanoAnalysis, Magnetic Resonance and WITec, collectively known as our Materials Analysis businesses)

Advanced etch and deposition systems for compound semiconductor devices (Plasma Technology) With a strong focus on accelerating our customers' applied R&D, our products and services in this sector enable the development of new devices and next generation higher performing materials, as well as enhancing productivity in advanced manufacturing, quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). 9