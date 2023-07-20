Insight

Insight and

     Innovation

creating an Impact

      for a sustainable future

We design and supply high-technology products and systems which enable the world's leading companies and scientific research communities to image, analyse and manipulate materials down to the atomic and molecular level.

We help our customers to accelerate R&D, increase productivity and make ground- breaking discoveries.

Innovation is the driving force behind our growth and success, supporting our core purpose to enable a greener, healthier, more connected advanced society.

At a glance

Our purpose-

highlights

led approach

Chief

Reasons to

Our

Executive's

invest

strategy

review

pg 20

pg 26

pg 34

Sustainability

Finance

Governance

review

Contents

0verview

  1. 2023 highlights
  1. At a glance
  1. Our purpose-led approach
  1. Purpose in action
    10 Driving green transition in the battery market
    12 Supporting fundamental understanding of disease mechanisms to accelerate drug delivery
    14 Compound semiconductors powering an ever-more connected society
    16 Enabling the quantum revolution

18 Chair's statement

  1. Chief Executive's review
  1. Reasons to invest
  1. Market context
  1. Our business model
  1. Engaging with our stakeholders
  1. Our strategy
  1. Key performance indicators
  1. Operations review
    40 Materials & Characterisation
    46 Research & Discovery
    50 Service & Healthcare
  1. Sustainability
    54 Sustainability: Environment
    60 Sustainability: TCFD statement
    72 Sustainability: Social
    78 Sustainability: Governance
  1. Finance review
  1. Risk management
  1. Viability statement

  1. Chair's overview
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Board leadership and company purpose
  1. Corporate Governance statement
  2. How we engage with our stakeholders
  1. Section 172(1) Statement
  2. Division of responsibilities
  1. Composition, succession and evaluation
  1. Nomination committee report
  1. Audit and risk committee report
  1. Sustainability committee report
  1. Directors' remuneration report
  1. Shareholder information
  2. Directors' report
  1. Non-financialinformation statement

  1. Directors' responsibilities
  2. Independent auditor's report to the members of Oxford Instruments plc
  1. Consolidated statement of income
  2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
  3. Consolidated statement of financial position
  4. Consolidated statement of changes in equity
  5. Consolidated statement of cash flows
  6. Accounting policies

199 Notes to the consolidated financial statements

  1. Parent company statement of financial position
  2. Parent company statement of changes in equity
  3. Notes to the parent company financial statements
  1. Historical financial summary
  1. Company information

Oxford Instruments plc

Report and Financial Statements 2023

2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Strong

   performance

over the year

provides the foundation for

sustainable

growth and continued medium-term margin expansion

Adjusted financial highlights1

Revenue

Adjusted operating profit

£444.7m

£80.5m

(2022: £367.3m)

% change

(2022: £66.3m)

% change

constant currency4

constant currency4

+21.1%

+14.0%

+21.4%

+ 13.4%

Cash conversion2

Adjusted profit before taxation

88%

£82.0m

(2022: 84%)

(2022: £65.9m)

+24.4%

Adjusted basic earnings per share

112.7p

+19.5%

Adjusted operating profit margin

18.1%

(2022: 94.3p)

+0bps

3

Net cash

(2022: 18.1%)

100.2

Statutory financial highlights

Revenue

£444.7m

(2022: £367.3m)

+21.1%

Operating profit margin

16.3% +310bps

(2022: 13.2%)

Basic earnings per share

101.6p +51.4%

(2022: 67.1p)

Operating profit

£72.4m

(2022: £48.3m)

+49.9%

Profit before taxation

£73.5m

(2022: £47.6m)

+54.4%

Dividend per share for the year (proposed)

19.5p +7.7%

(2022: 18.1p)

£

m

(2022: £85.9m)

  1. Adjusted items exclude the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition items, other significant non-recurring items, and the mark- to-market movement of financial derivatives. A full definition of adjusted numbers can be found in the Finance Review and Note 1.
  2. Cash conversion measures the percentage of adjusted cash from operations to adjusted operating profit, as set out in the Finance Review.
  3. Net cash includes total borrowings, cash at bank and bank overdrafts but excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities.
  4. Constant currency numbers are prepared on a month-by-month basis using the translational and transactional exchange rates which prevailed in the previous year rather than the actual exchange rates which prevailed in the year. Transactional exchange rates include the effect of our hedging programme.

04

Oxford Instruments plc

Report and Financial Statements 2023

2023 HIGHLIGHTS continued

Committed to driving positive outcomes for all our stakeholders

Sustainability highlights

23%

reduction in tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) emissions per £million of revenue vs 2021/22

100%

renewable electricity maintained across our UK manufacturing activities, with the applicable business units representing approximately 83% of Group revenue

Zero

waste to landfill from key production sites

6.7%

reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions to 1,285 tCO2e vs 2022 figure of 1,378 tCO2e

78%

positive employee engagement score

Pages 52-81

Financial highlights

Strong growth in orders of

Reported order book of

20.9%

£319.6m

to £511.6m, 14.2% at constant

growth of 19.2% at constant

currency

currency

Revenue growth of

21.1%

14.0% at constant currency,

70% driven by volume, partially constrained by supply chain disruption and export licence refusals

Operational highlights

Business model and strategy continues to drive strong order, revenue and profit growth, with positive momentum in the second half

Strong growth in our end

Accelerated growth driven by

markets - life science,

our market intimacy, product

semiconductor, advanced

leadership and successful

materials, energy & environment,

product launches

and quantum - each with long-

term sustainable structural

growth drivers

Adjusted operating profit of

Margin in line with the

Growth in total dividend of

  See Chief Executive Review /

 See Market context / Pages28-29

 See Reasons to invest / Pages26-27

Pages 20-25

£80.5m

growth of 21.4% (13.4% at constant currency) with currency tailwind supporting strong growth.

Net cash increased to

£100.2m

prior year at

18.1%

despite the inflationary environment, supply chain challenges and continued investment across the Group to support growth

7.7%

to

19.5p

Strong uplift to performance

in Materials & Characterisation and Service & Healthcare in the second half with easing of supply chain; Research

  • Discovery performance impacted by phasing of high- value product installations and investment for growth

Increased focus on attractive North American and European markets driving enhanced growth in these regions; China saw strong order growth, with revenue in line with last year reflecting disruptions in the first half which eased as demand rose postCovid-19lockdowns

New 2045 net zero commitment announced,

building on 23% in-year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions reductions per £m revenue

with normalised cash conversion of 88% strong ROCE of 35%

 See Operations review / Pages38-51

 See Operations review / Pages38-51

 See Environment / Pages54-59

06

Oxford Instruments plc

Report and Financial Statements 2023

AT A GLANCE

We are a global provider ofhigh-   technology products and services

to the world's leading

companies andscientific

         research communities

Materials & Characterisation

Provides products and solutions that enable the fabrication and characterisation

of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

 For more information / Page 40

What we do

Our business is structured around three sectors to support our customer-centric approach and focus on applications.​

Where we operate

We sell products and services all over the world, employing more than 2,000 people across 30 bases in 17 countries.

Who we work with

We work with thousands of companies and academic institutions in six key structural growth markets.

Research &

Discovery

Provides advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable imaging and analytical measurements down to the molecular and atomic level.

 For more information / Page 46

Service &

Healthcare

Provides customer service and support for our own products and for third-party MRI scanners in Japan.

 For more information / Page 50

Total revenue

8

6

£444.7m

regions

end markets

Revenue split by sector

Revenue by region

Revenue by market

Materials &

£234.5m

USA

£121.2m

Healthcare & Life Science

£85.2m

Characterisation

China

£107.4m

Semiconductor &

£122.0m

Research &

£139.4m

Communications ​

Japan

£46.7m

Discovery

Advanced Materials ​

£140.2m

Service &

£70.8m

Germany

£32.1m

Energy & Environment ​

£43.0m

Healthcare

UK

£29.4m

Quantum Technology​

£35.3m

Rest of Asia

£47.1m

Research &

£19.0m

Rest of Europe

£43.4m

Fundamental Science​

Rest of the world

£17.4m

