Oxford Instruments plc

Report and Financial Statements 2023

Insight and

Innovation

creating an Impact

for a sustainable future

We design and supply high-technology products and systems which enable the world's leading companies and scientific research communities to image, analyse and manipulate materials down to the atomic and molecular level.

We help our customers to accelerate R&D, increase productivity and make ground- breaking discoveries.

Innovation is the driving force behind our growth and success, supporting our core purpose to enable a greener, healthier, more connected advanced society.