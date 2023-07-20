Insight
Innovation
Impact
Report and Financial Statements 2023
Report and Financial Statements 2023
Insight and
Innovation
creating an Impact
for a sustainable future
We design and supply high-technology products and systems which enable the world's leading companies and scientific research communities to image, analyse and manipulate materials down to the atomic and molecular level.
We help our customers to accelerate R&D, increase productivity and make ground- breaking discoveries.
Innovation is the driving force behind our growth and success, supporting our core purpose to enable a greener, healthier, more connected advanced society.
2023
At a glance
Our purpose-
Overview
highlights
led approach
Strategic Report
Chief
Reasons to
Our
Executive's
invest
strategy
review
Governance
Financial
Sustainability
Finance
Governance
Statements
review
Contents
0verview
- 2023 highlights
- At a glance
- Our purpose-led approach
- Purpose in action
10 Driving green transition in the battery market
12 Supporting fundamental understanding of disease mechanisms to accelerate drug delivery
14 Compound semiconductors powering an ever-more connected society
16 Enabling the quantum revolution
Strategic Report
18 Chair's statement
- Chief Executive's review
- Reasons to invest
- Market context
- Our business model
- Engaging with our stakeholders
- Our strategy
- Key performance indicators
- Operations review
40 Materials & Characterisation
46 Research & Discovery
50 Service & Healthcare
- Sustainability
54 Sustainability: Environment
60 Sustainability: TCFD statement
72 Sustainability: Social
78 Sustainability: Governance
- Finance review
- Risk management
- Viability statement
Governance
- Chair's overview
- Board of Directors
- Board leadership and company purpose
- Corporate Governance statement
- How we engage with our stakeholders
- Section 172(1) Statement
- Division of responsibilities
- Composition, succession and evaluation
- Nomination committee report
- Audit and risk committee report
- Sustainability committee report
- Directors' remuneration report
- Shareholder information
- Directors' report
- Non-financialinformation statement
Financial Statements
- Directors' responsibilities
- Independent auditor's report to the members of Oxford Instruments plc
- Consolidated statement of income
- Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
- Consolidated statement of financial position
- Consolidated statement of changes in equity
- Consolidated statement of cash flows
- Accounting policies
199 Notes to the consolidated financial statements
- Parent company statement of financial position
- Parent company statement of changes in equity
- Notes to the parent company financial statements
- Historical financial summary
- Company information
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Strong
performance
Overview
over the year
provides the foundation for
sustainable
growth and continued medium-term margin expansion
Adjusted financial highlights1
Revenue
Adjusted operating profit
£444.7m
£80.5m
(2022: £367.3m)
% change
(2022: £66.3m)
% change
constant currency4
constant currency4
+21.1%
+14.0%
+21.4%
+ 13.4%
Cash conversion2
Adjusted profit before taxation
88%
£82.0m
(2022: 84%)
(2022: £65.9m)
+24.4%
Adjusted basic earnings per share
112.7p
+19.5%
Adjusted operating profit margin
18.1%
(2022: 94.3p)
+0bps
3
Net cash
(2022: 18.1%)
100.2
Statutory financial highlights
Revenue
£444.7m
(2022: £367.3m)
+21.1%
Operating profit margin
16.3% +310bps
(2022: 13.2%)
Basic earnings per share
101.6p +51.4%
(2022: 67.1p)
Operating profit
£72.4m
(2022: £48.3m)
+49.9%
Profit before taxation
£73.5m
(2022: £47.6m)
+54.4%
Dividend per share for the year (proposed)
19.5p +7.7%
(2022: 18.1p)
Strategic Report
Governance Financial Statements
£
m
(2022: £85.9m)
- Adjusted items exclude the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition items, other significant non-recurring items, and the mark- to-market movement of financial derivatives. A full definition of adjusted numbers can be found in the Finance Review and Note 1.
- Cash conversion measures the percentage of adjusted cash from operations to adjusted operating profit, as set out in the Finance Review.
- Net cash includes total borrowings, cash at bank and bank overdrafts but excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities.
- Constant currency numbers are prepared on a month-by-month basis using the translational and transactional exchange rates which prevailed in the previous year rather than the actual exchange rates which prevailed in the year. Transactional exchange rates include the effect of our hedging programme.
2023 HIGHLIGHTS continued
Committed to driving positive outcomes for all our stakeholders
Sustainability highlights
23%
reduction in tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) emissions per £million of revenue vs 2021/22
100%
renewable electricity maintained across our UK manufacturing activities, with the applicable business units representing approximately 83% of Group revenue
Zero
waste to landfill from key production sites
Overview
Strategic Report
6.7%
reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions to 1,285 tCO2e vs 2022 figure of 1,378 tCO2e
78%
positive employee engagement score
Pages 52-81
Governance Financial
Financial highlights
Strong growth in orders of
Reported order book of
20.9%
£319.6m
to £511.6m, 14.2% at constant
growth of 19.2% at constant
currency
currency
Revenue growth of
21.1%
14.0% at constant currency,
70% driven by volume, partially constrained by supply chain disruption and export licence refusals
Operational highlights
Business model and strategy continues to drive strong order, revenue and profit growth, with positive momentum in the second half
Strong growth in our end
Accelerated growth driven by
markets - life science,
our market intimacy, product
semiconductor, advanced
leadership and successful
materials, energy & environment,
product launches
and quantum - each with long-
term sustainable structural
growth drivers
Statements
Adjusted operating profit of
Margin in line with the
Growth in total dividend of
See Chief Executive Review /
See Market context / Pages28-29
See Reasons to invest / Pages26-27
Pages 20-25
£80.5m
growth of 21.4% (13.4% at constant currency) with currency tailwind supporting strong growth.
Net cash increased to
£100.2m
prior year at
18.1%
despite the inflationary environment, supply chain challenges and continued investment across the Group to support growth
7.7%
to
19.5p
Strong uplift to performance
in Materials & Characterisation and Service & Healthcare in the second half with easing of supply chain; Research
- Discovery performance impacted by phasing of high- value product installations and investment for growth
Increased focus on attractive North American and European markets driving enhanced growth in these regions; China saw strong order growth, with revenue in line with last year reflecting disruptions in the first half which eased as demand rose postCovid-19lockdowns
New 2045 net zero commitment announced,
building on 23% in-year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions reductions per £m revenue
with normalised cash conversion of 88% strong ROCE of 35%
See Operations review / Pages38-51
See Operations review / Pages38-51
See Environment / Pages54-59
AT A GLANCE
We are a global provider ofhigh- technology products and services
to the world's leading
companies andscientific
research communities
Overview
Strategic Report
Materials & Characterisation
Provides products and solutions that enable the fabrication and characterisation
of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.
For more information / Page 40
What we do
Our business is structured around three sectors to support our customer-centric approach and focus on applications.
Where we operate
We sell products and services all over the world, employing more than 2,000 people across 30 bases in 17 countries.
Who we work with
We work with thousands of companies and academic institutions in six key structural growth markets.
Governance Financial Statements
Research &
Discovery
Provides advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable imaging and analytical measurements down to the molecular and atomic level.
For more information / Page 46
Service &
Healthcare
Provides customer service and support for our own products and for third-party MRI scanners in Japan.
For more information / Page 50
Total revenue
8
6
£444.7m
regions
end markets
Revenue split by sector
Revenue by region
Revenue by market
Materials &
£234.5m
USA
£121.2m
Healthcare & Life Science
£85.2m
Characterisation
China
£107.4m
Semiconductor &
£122.0m
Research &
£139.4m
Communications
Japan
£46.7m
Discovery
Advanced Materials
£140.2m
Service &
£70.8m
Germany
£32.1m
Energy & Environment
£43.0m
Healthcare
UK
£29.4m
Quantum Technology
£35.3m
Rest of Asia
£47.1m
Research &
£19.0m
Rest of Europe
£43.4m
Fundamental Science
Rest of the world
£17.4m
