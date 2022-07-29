Oxford Instruments : AGM Proxy Results 2022

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX13 5QX, on 28 July 2022 at 11am.
All resolutions were decided on a show of hands and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).
The number of proxy votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes
%
Total votes
% of
Votes
against
cast
issued
withheld**
(excluding
share
withheld)
capital
voted*
1. To receive the 2022
45,545,789
99.78
98,583
0.22
45,644,372
79.13
172,519
Annual Report and
Financial Statements
2. To approve the
45,101,685
98.45
712,185
1.55
45,813,870
79.43
3,021
Directors'
Remuneration Report
3. To declare a final
45,816,764
99.99
25
0.01
45,816,789
79.43
102
dividend
4. To re-elect Neil
43,035,926
94.16
2,669,208
5.84
45,705,134
79.24
111,757
Carson as a director of
the Company
5. To re-elect Ian
45,816,168
99.99
621
0.01
45,816,789
79.43
102
Barkshire as a director
of the Company
6. To re-elect Gavin
45,816,168
99.99
621
0.01
45,816,789
79.43
102
Hill as a director of the
Company
7. To re-elect Richard
45,655,382
99.65
161,407
0.35
45,816,789
79.43
102
Friend as a director of
the Company
8. To elect Nigel
45,544,564
99.99
1,390
0.01
45,545,954
78.96
270,937
Sheinwald as a
director of the
Company
9. To re-elect Mary
45,653,791
99.64
162,998
0.36
45,816,789
79.43
102
Waldner as a director
of the Company
10. To re-elect Alison
44,505,258
97.14
1,311,530
2.86
45,816,788
79.43
103
Wood as a director of
the Company
11. To re-appoint BDO
45,813,202
99.99
3,587
0.01
45,816,789
79.43
102
LLP as auditor of the
Company
12. To authorise the
45,816,242
99.99
547
0.01
45,816,789
79.43
102
Audit and Risk
Committee to agree
the auditor's
remuneration
13. To authorise
45,393,097
99.08
423,692
0.92
45,816,789
79.43
102
political donations and
expenditure
14. To authorise the
45,759,174
99.88
56,965
0.12
45,816,139
79.43
752
Board to allot shares
15. To authorise the
45,809,787
99.98
6,902
0.02
45,816,689
79.43
202
disapplication of pre-
emption rights ***
16. To authorise the
45,492,280
99.29
324,509
0.71
45,816,789
79.43
102
additional
disapplication of pre-
emption rights ***
17. To authorise the
45,536,329
99.40
274,300
0.60
45,810,629
79.42
6,262
purchase of own
shares ***
18. To authorise the
45,668,641
99.68
148,148
0.32
45,816,789
79.43
102
calling of a general
meeting of the
Company on not less
than 14 days' notice
***
For all resolutions, as at close of business on 26 July 2022, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,681,478 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.
Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.
Indicates a special resolution.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.
LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey Company Secretary +44 (0) 1865 393448
Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:12 UTC.