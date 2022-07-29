Log in
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : AGM Proxy Results 2022
PU
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - HEADLINE CORRECTION : Annual General Meeting 2022 Results
PR
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Notice of Results
PR
Oxford Instruments : AGM Proxy Results 2022

07/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
28 July 2022

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2022 results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX13 5QX, on 28 July 2022 at 11am.

All resolutions were decided on a show of hands and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of proxy votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes

%

Total votes

% of

Votes

against

cast

issued

withheld**

(excluding

share

withheld)

capital

voted*

1. To receive the 2022

45,545,789

99.78

98,583

0.22

45,644,372

79.13

172,519

Annual Report and

Financial Statements

2. To approve the

45,101,685

98.45

712,185

1.55

45,813,870

79.43

3,021

Directors'

Remuneration Report

3. To declare a final

45,816,764

99.99

25

0.01

45,816,789

79.43

102

dividend

4. To re-elect Neil

43,035,926

94.16

2,669,208

5.84

45,705,134

79.24

111,757

Carson as a director of

the Company

5. To re-elect Ian

45,816,168

99.99

621

0.01

45,816,789

79.43

102

Barkshire as a director

of the Company

6. To re-elect Gavin

45,816,168

99.99

621

0.01

45,816,789

79.43

102

Hill as a director of the

Company

7. To re-elect Richard

45,655,382

99.65

161,407

0.35

45,816,789

79.43

102

Friend as a director of

the Company

8. To elect Nigel

45,544,564

99.99

1,390

0.01

45,545,954

78.96

270,937

Sheinwald as a

director of the

Company

9. To re-elect Mary

45,653,791

99.64

162,998

0.36

45,816,789

79.43

102

Waldner as a director

of the Company

10. To re-elect Alison

44,505,258

97.14

1,311,530

2.86

45,816,788

79.43

103

Wood as a director of

the Company

11. To re-appoint BDO

45,813,202

99.99

3,587

0.01

45,816,789

79.43

102

LLP as auditor of the

Company

12. To authorise the

45,816,242

99.99

547

0.01

45,816,789

79.43

102

Audit and Risk

Committee to agree

the auditor's

remuneration

13. To authorise

45,393,097

99.08

423,692

0.92

45,816,789

79.43

102

political donations and

expenditure

14. To authorise the

45,759,174

99.88

56,965

0.12

45,816,139

79.43

752

Board to allot shares

15. To authorise the

45,809,787

99.98

6,902

0.02

45,816,689

79.43

202

disapplication of pre-

emption rights ***

16. To authorise the

45,492,280

99.29

324,509

0.71

45,816,789

79.43

102

additional

disapplication of pre-

emption rights ***

17. To authorise the

45,536,329

99.40

274,300

0.60

45,810,629

79.42

6,262

purchase of own

shares ***

18. To authorise the

45,668,641

99.68

148,148

0.32

45,816,789

79.43

102

calling of a general

meeting of the

Company on not less

than 14 days' notice

***

  • For all resolutions, as at close of business on 26 July 2022, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,681,478 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.
  • Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.
  • Indicates a special resolution.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey Company Secretary +44 (0) 1865 393448

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
