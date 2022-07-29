Oxford Instruments : AGM Proxy Results 2022

28 July 2022

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2022 results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX13 5QX, on 28 July 2022 at 11am.

All resolutions were decided on a show of hands and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of proxy votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.