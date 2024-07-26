26 July 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2024 Results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 25 July 2024 at 11am.

All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes

%

Total votes

% of

Votes

against

cast

issued

withheld

(excluding

share

withheld)

capital

voted

1. To receive the 2024

47,399,464

100.00

25

0.00

47,399,489

81.82

96,703

Annual Report and

Financial Statements

2. To approve the

46,643,409

98.21

849,741

1.79

47,493,150

81.98

3,042

Directors'

Remuneration Report

3. To declare a final

47,495,865

100.00

225

0.00

47,496,090

81.98

102

dividend

4. To re-elect Neil

45,803,032

96.44

1,691,842

3.56

47,494,874

81.98

1,818

Carson as a director of

the Company

5. To elect Richard

47,493,675

100.00

1,199

0.00

47,494,874

81.98

1,818

Tyson as a director of

the Company

6. To re-elect Gavin

47,489,935

99.99

4,939

0.01

47,494,874

81.98

1,818

Hill as a director of the

Company

7. To re-elect Alison

46,129,577

97.12

1,365,493

2.88

47,495,070

81.98

1,622

Wood as a director of

the Company

8. To re-elect Mary

46,196,957

97.27

1,297,957

2.73

47,494,914

81.98

1,778

Waldner as a director

of the Company

9. To re-elect Nigel

46,197,261

97.27

1,297,613

2.73

47,494,874

81.98

1,818

Sheinwald as a

director of the

Company

10. To elect Hannah

46,430,704

98.13

886,588

1.87

47,317,292

81.67

179,400

Nichols as a director of

the Company

11. To re-appoint BDO

47,495,144

100.00

523

0.00

47,495,667

81.98

1,025

LLP as auditor of the

Company

12. To authorise the

47,495,974

100.00

134

0.00

47,496,108

81.98

584

Audit and Risk

Committee to agree

the auditor's

remuneration

13. To authorise

47,135,050

99.24

360,562

0.76

47,495,612

81.98

1,080

political donations and

expenditure

14. To authorise the

46,096,520

97.05

1,398,811

2.95

47,495,331

81.98

1,361

Board to allot shares

15. To authorise the

46,185,476

97.24

1,309,947

2.76

47,495,423

81.98

1,269

disapplication of pre-

emption rights *

16. To authorise the

45,017,877

94.78

2,477,346

5.22

47,495,223

81.98

1,469

additional

disapplication of pre-

emption rights *

17. To authorise the

47,309,584

99.61

183,815

0.39

47,493,399

81.98

3,293

purchase of own

shares *

18. To authorise the

47,115,543

99.20

381,024

0.80

47,496,567

81.98

125

calling of a general

meeting of the

Company on not less

than 14 days' notice *

* Indicates a special resolution.

For all resolutions, as at close of business on 23 July 2024, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,934,037 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.

Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

Sarah.harvey@oxinst.com

