26 July 2024
Oxford Instruments plc
Annual General Meeting 2024 Results
The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 25 July 2024 at 11am.
All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).
The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes
%
Total votes
% of
Votes
against
cast
issued
withheld
(excluding
share
withheld)
capital
voted
1. To receive the 2024
47,399,464
100.00
25
0.00
47,399,489
81.82
96,703
Annual Report and
Financial Statements
2. To approve the
46,643,409
98.21
849,741
1.79
47,493,150
81.98
3,042
Directors'
Remuneration Report
3. To declare a final
47,495,865
100.00
225
0.00
47,496,090
81.98
102
dividend
4. To re-elect Neil
45,803,032
96.44
1,691,842
3.56
47,494,874
81.98
1,818
Carson as a director of
the Company
5. To elect Richard
47,493,675
100.00
1,199
0.00
47,494,874
81.98
1,818
Tyson as a director of
the Company
6. To re-elect Gavin
47,489,935
99.99
4,939
0.01
47,494,874
81.98
1,818
Hill as a director of the
Company
7. To re-elect Alison
46,129,577
97.12
1,365,493
2.88
47,495,070
81.98
1,622
Wood as a director of
the Company
8. To re-elect Mary
46,196,957
97.27
1,297,957
2.73
47,494,914
81.98
1,778
Waldner as a director
of the Company
9. To re-elect Nigel
46,197,261
97.27
1,297,613
2.73
47,494,874
81.98
1,818
Sheinwald as a
director of the
Company
10. To elect Hannah
46,430,704
98.13
886,588
1.87
47,317,292
81.67
179,400
Nichols as a director of
the Company
11. To re-appoint BDO
47,495,144
100.00
523
0.00
47,495,667
81.98
1,025
LLP as auditor of the
Company
12. To authorise the
47,495,974
100.00
134
0.00
47,496,108
81.98
584
Audit and Risk
Committee to agree
the auditor's
remuneration
13. To authorise
47,135,050
99.24
360,562
0.76
47,495,612
81.98
1,080
political donations and
expenditure
14. To authorise the
46,096,520
97.05
1,398,811
2.95
47,495,331
81.98
1,361
Board to allot shares
15. To authorise the
46,185,476
97.24
1,309,947
2.76
47,495,423
81.98
1,269
disapplication of pre-
emption rights *
16. To authorise the
45,017,877
94.78
2,477,346
5.22
47,495,223
81.98
1,469
additional
disapplication of pre-
emption rights *
17. To authorise the
47,309,584
99.61
183,815
0.39
47,493,399
81.98
3,293
purchase of own
shares *
18. To authorise the
47,115,543
99.20
381,024
0.80
47,496,567
81.98
125
calling of a general
meeting of the
Company on not less
than 14 days' notice *
* Indicates a special resolution.
For all resolutions, as at close of business on 23 July 2024, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,934,037 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.
Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.
LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
Sarah.harvey@oxinst.com
