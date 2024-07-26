26 July 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2024 Results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 25 July 2024 at 11am.

All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.