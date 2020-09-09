Oxford Instruments : Annual General Meeting – Proxy Votes 2020
0
09/09/2020 | 05:15am EDT
08 September 2020
Annual General Meeting 2020 - Proxy Votes
At the AGM of Oxford Instruments plc held on 8 September 2020, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The following proxy votes were recorded for each resolution. Each resolution was duly passed.
Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)
In Favour
Against
Abstentions/ Withheld
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
1
To receive and adopt the Reports and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020
48,122,900
99.99
5,735
0.01
275,276
2
To elect Neil Carson
44,628,267
95.69
2,010,923
4.31
1,764,721
3
To re-elect Ian Barkshire
48,402,503
99.99
1,409
0.01
0
4
To re-elect Gavin Hill
48,370,472
99.93
33,440
0.07
0
5
To re-elect Stephen Blair
48,388,297
99.97
15,615
0.03
0
6
To re-elect Mary Waldner
48,388,293
99.97
15,619
0.03
0
7
To re-elect Thomas Geitner
48,386,060
99.97
15,568
0.03
2,284
8
To re-elect Richard Friend
48,388,325
99.97
15,587
0.03
0
9
To elect Alison Wood
45,026,212
93.02
3,377,700
6.98
0
10
To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor
48,402,550
99.99
1,362
0.01
0
11
To authorise the Directors to set the remuneration of the Auditor
48,403,292
99.99
620
0.01
0
12
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
46,549,719
96.18
1,849,350
3.82
4,842
13
To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration
46,736,131
96.57
1,661,438
3.43
6,342
14
To authorise the allotment of shares
48,229,986
99.79
101,386
0.21
2,540
15
To disapply pre-emption rights
48,396,859
99.99
4,513
0.01
2,540
16
To authorise additional disapplication of pre-emption rights
48,127,411
99.43
273,960
0.57
2,540
17
To authorise the purchase of own shares
48,108,502
99.43
276,580
0.57
18,829
18
To authorise the calling of general meeting on 14 days' notice
48,078,758
99.33
325,154
0.67
0
19
To adopt new Articles of Association
48,402,188
99.99
724
0.01
1,000
Notes:
Votes were tendered in respect of 48,403,912 shares representing 84.3% of the issued capital.
Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'For' total.
A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:14:06 UTC