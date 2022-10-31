Advanced search
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:30 2022-10-31 pm EDT
1910.00 GBX   -4.74%
12:01pOxford Instruments Asylum Research Releases nanoTDDB high voltage accessory for Jupiter XR, Large Sample Atomic Force Microscope
BU
04:10aOxford Instruments : New NanoTDDB High Voltage Accessory
PU
10/13FTSE 100 Bounces Back as Investors Eye Improved UK Outlook
DJ
Oxford Instruments Asylum Research Releases nanoTDDB high voltage accessory for Jupiter XR, Large Sample Atomic Force Microscope

10/31/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Oxford Instruments Asylum Research today announces the release of its new nanoscale time-dependent dielectric breakdown (nanoTDDB) high voltage accessory for the Jupiter XR atomic force microscope (AFM). The NanoTDDB technique measures the voltage at which a material undergoes dielectric breakdown. This unique nanoTDDB accessory expands the range of electrical characterization tools available on Jupiter XR, allowing for advanced measurements in the fields of semiconductors, 2D materials, thin films and polymers.

“The nanoTDDB accessory can measure breakdown voltages up to ±150 V on both small and large samples, such as 200 mm wafers. It’s a great addition to the suite of accessories for the Jupiter XR AFM,” commented Dr. Jason Li, Product Science Group Manager at Oxford Instruments Asylum Research.

Asylum Research AFMs are widely used across many different industrial and academic research fields, including energy storage, polymers, semiconductors and 2D materials. The Jupiter XR is a large-sample AFM that can accommodate samples up to 200 millimeters in diameter and inspect areas up to 100×100 microns while still delivering ultra-high resolution and high throughput, with typical images taking less than 60 seconds to acquire.

For more information see https://afm.oxinst.com/nano-tddb-webinar

About Oxford Instruments Asylum Research

Oxford Instruments Asylum Research is the technology leader in atomic force microscopy for both materials and bioscience research. Asylum Research AFMs are widely used by both academic and industrial researchers for characterizing samples from diverse fields spanning material science, polymers, thin films, energy research, and biophysics. In addition to routine imaging of sample topography and roughness, Asylum Research AFMs also offer unmatched resolution and quantitative measurement capability for nanoelectrical, nanomechanical and electromechanical characterization. Recent advances have made these measurements far simpler and more automated for increased consistency and productivity. Its Cypher™, MFP-3D™, and Jupiter™ AFM product lines span a wide range of performance and budgets. Asylum Research also offers a comprehensive selection of AFM probes, accessories, and consumables. Sales, applications and service offices are located in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, France, India, China and Taiwan, with distributor offices in other global regions.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 396 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2023 53,9 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net cash 2023 84,1 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 1 157 M 1 340 M 1 340 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 878
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Instruments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 005,00 GBX
Average target price 2 432,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Barkshire Chief Operating Officer
Gavin Fenton Hill CFO & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Patrick Carson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Henry Friend Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary J. Waldner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC-23.76%1 340
HEXAGON AB-24.16%26 720
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-9.56%18 518
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-30.50%18 204
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-51.61%14 963
GOERTEK INC.-59.61%10 081