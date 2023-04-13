Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Instruments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:02:42 2023-04-13 am EDT
2575.00 GBX   +5.32%
04:20aOxford Instruments outlook upbeat, hires TT Electronics' Tyson as CEO
AN
04:18aOxford Instruments CEO to retire after 7 years at the helm
RE
04:06aStocks edge up; housebuilders lead gains
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Instruments CEO to retire after 7 years at the helm

04/13/2023 | 04:18am EDT
(Reuters) - Britian's Oxford Instruments said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Ian Barkshire would retire and be replaced by Richard Tyson, the CEO of electronic components maker TT Electronics.

The London-listed firm's shares rose 5.5%, while TT Electronics fell nearly 3% as of 0750 GMT.

Barkshire, who led the nanotechnology tools maker for seven years, will leave after being with the company for more than 25 years, Oxford Instruments said, adding that the date of succession will be announced in due course.

Tyson has been CEO of TT Electronics for more than eight years and has held leadership roles in the technology sector for over 30 years.

TT Electronics said Tyson had made "transformational" changes in the group, leading to improvement in its financial and operational performance.

Oxford Instruments also projected adjusted operating profit for the year ended March 2023 to be ahead of its previous expectations, on strong customer demand in the United States, Europe and Japan, and improvement in supply chain issues.

The UK-based company, which serves various industrial companies and scientific research communities, expects annual group revenue growth to be about 22%, with orders ahead of its revenue.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5.11% 2574.51 Delayed Quote.8.19%
TT ELECTRONICS PLC -4.74% 186.7 Delayed Quote.12.64%
Analyst Recommendations on OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 418 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2023 45,3 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
Net cash 2023 86,3 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,4x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 1 411 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
EV / Sales 2024 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 878
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Instruments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 445,00 GBX
Average target price 2 668,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Barkshire Chief Operating Officer
Gavin Fenton Hill CFO & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Patrick Carson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Henry Friend Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary J. Waldner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC8.19%1 759
HEXAGON AB7.25%30 383
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED32.84%24 461
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.87%20 652
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.55%15 492
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED3.12%13 328
