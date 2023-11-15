Oxford Instruments PLC - Abingdon, England-headquartered company, which provides technology and services to industrial companies and scientific researchers Chair Neil Carson buys 16,000 shares for GBP20.21 each for a total of GBP323,315. The purchase was on Tuesday, when the company reported that pretax profit in the six months to September 30 rose 11% year-on-year to GBP29.6 million from GBP26.6 million. Revenue grew 4.6% to GBP209.7 million from GBP200.5 million.
Current stock price: 2,125.00 pence, up 3.4% on Wednesday
12-month change: up 1.7%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter
