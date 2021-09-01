Oxford Instruments : Completion of the WITec acquisition

01 September 2021

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research is pleased to confirm the completion of the acquisition of WITec Wissenschaftliche Instrumente und Technologie GmbH and all its Group companies, following regulatory approval from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) in Germany and satisfaction of other closing conditions, details of which were announced on 16 June 2021.

Dr Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive, Oxford Instruments said, 'We are delighted to complete the acquisition of WITec and welcome our new colleagues to Oxford Instruments. WITec's leading Raman microscopy solutions are a great complement to our existing products and techniques. We look forward to growing the business through investment in R&D as well as enabling them to reach new customers through our global sales and service channels, thereby supporting our customers in facilitating a greener economy, achieve increased connectivity, improved health and leaps in scientific understanding.'