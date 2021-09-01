Log in
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
Oxford Instruments : Completion of the WITec acquisition

09/01/2021 | 11:12am EDT
01 September 2021

Completion of the Acquisition of WITec

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research is pleased to confirm the completion of the acquisition of WITec Wissenschaftliche Instrumente und Technologie GmbH and all its Group companies, following regulatory approval from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) in Germany and satisfaction of other closing conditions, details of which were announced on 16 June 2021.

Dr Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive, Oxford Instruments said, 'We are delighted to complete the acquisition of WITec and welcome our new colleagues to Oxford Instruments. WITec's leading Raman microscopy solutions are a great complement to our existing products and techniques. We look forward to growing the business through investment in R&D as well as enabling them to reach new customers through our global sales and service channels, thereby supporting our customers in facilitating a greener economy, achieve increased connectivity, improved health and leaps in scientific understanding.'

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:11:04 UTC.


