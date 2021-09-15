Oxford Instruments : Director/PDMR shareholding 13 September 2021

13 September 2021
Director/PDMR shareholding
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Barkshire
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive & PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Oxford Instruments plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800J364EZD6UCE231
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
ISIN - GB0006650450
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£25.49
|
7
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|
7
£25.49
£178.43
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
10 September 2021
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gavin Hill
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Finance Director & PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Oxford Instruments plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800J364EZD6UCE231
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
ISIN - GB0006650450
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£25.49
|
7
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|
7
£25.49
£178.43
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
10 September 2021
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448
Disclaimer
Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 10:21:19 UTC.