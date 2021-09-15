Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Oxford Instruments plc
  News
  Summary
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
Oxford Instruments : Director/PDMR shareholding 13 September 2021

09/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
13 September 2021

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ian Barkshire
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive & PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

ISIN - GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£25.49 7
d)

Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price

- Total


7
£25.49

£178.43

e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Gavin Hill
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Finance Director & PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

ISIN - GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£25.49 7
d)

Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price

- Total



7
£25.49

£178.43

e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 10:21:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
