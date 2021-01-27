Log in
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/27 10:11:22 am
2001.5 GBX   -1.40%
10:02aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Directorate Change - Remuneration Committee Chair
PU
03:02aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
01/26OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Asylum Research Joins MIT.nano Consortium
PU
Oxford Instruments : Directorate Change - Remuneration Committee Chair

01/27/2021 | 10:02am EST
27 January 2021

Change of Remuneration Committee Chair

The Company announces that on 26 January 2021 Alison Wood, Non-Executive Director, assumed the role of Chair of the remuneration committee. Alison has extensive remuneration committee experience. She has been a member of the Company's remuneration committee since joining the Board on 8 September 2020, chairs the remuneration committees at TT Electronics plc, Costain plc and Cairn Energy plc and previously chaired the remuneration committee at Cobham plc.

In accordance with the Board's succession plan, Alison succeeds Thomas Geitner, who has been Chair of the remuneration committee since 2013. Thomas will remain a member of the committee.

Neil Carson, Chair of the Board of Directors, said: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Thomas for chairing the remuneration committee since 2013, and look forward to welcoming Alison to the role.'

This statement is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules.

Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments plc

Contact for queries:

Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
01865 393324

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 15:01:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
