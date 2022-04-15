Oxford Instruments : HVA150 – New High Voltage Accessory for Jupiter XR, Large Sample Atomic Force Microscope

15 Apr

April 13th, 2022 (Santa Barbara, CA). Oxford Instruments Asylum Research announces the release of the HVA150 - high voltage accessory for the Jupiter XR atomic force microscope (AFM). HVA150 expands the bias range that can be used during AFM experiments up to ±150 V, allowing for advanced AFM characterization of piezoelectric & ferroelectrics materials, 2D materials and thin films. "The HVA150 is quick to set-up, safe and the results are impressive. It is a great addition to the suite of accessories for the Jupiter XR AFM," commented Dr. Jason Li, Applications Scientist manager at Oxford Instruments Asylum Research.

Asylum Research AFMs are widely used across many different industrial and academic research fields including energy storage, polymers, semiconductors and 2D materials. The Jupiter XR is a large-sample AFM that can accommodate samples up to 200 millimeters in diameter and inspect areas up to 100×100 microns while still delivering ultra-high resolution and high throughput, with typical images requiring <1 minute to acquire.

For more information see afm.oxinst.com/high-voltage-accessory-jupiter

Image caption: Jupiter XR AFM configured with the HVA150 accessory.