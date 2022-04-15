Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Instruments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/14 11:35:15 am EDT
2190.00 GBX   -0.23%
01:01pOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : HVA150 – New High Voltage Accessory for Jupiter XR, Large Sample Atomic Force Microscope
PU
04/14OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Announces First Proteox System Installed in…
PU
04/14JPMorgan Keeps Oxford Instruments At Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Instruments : HVA150 – New High Voltage Accessory for Jupiter XR, Large Sample Atomic Force Microscope

04/15/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15 Apr

HVA150 - New High Voltage Accessory for Jupiter XR, Large Sample Atomic Force Microscope

April 13th, 2022 (Santa Barbara, CA). Oxford Instruments Asylum Research announces the release of the HVA150 - high voltage accessory for the Jupiter XR atomic force microscope (AFM). HVA150 expands the bias range that can be used during AFM experiments up to ±150 V, allowing for advanced AFM characterization of piezoelectric & ferroelectrics materials, 2D materials and thin films. "The HVA150 is quick to set-up, safe and the results are impressive. It is a great addition to the suite of accessories for the Jupiter XR AFM," commented Dr. Jason Li, Applications Scientist manager at Oxford Instruments Asylum Research.

Asylum Research AFMs are widely used across many different industrial and academic research fields including energy storage, polymers, semiconductors and 2D materials. The Jupiter XR is a large-sample AFM that can accommodate samples up to 200 millimeters in diameter and inspect areas up to 100×100 microns while still delivering ultra-high resolution and high throughput, with typical images requiring <1 minute to acquire.

For more information see afm.oxinst.com/high-voltage-accessory-jupiter

Image caption: Jupiter XR AFM configured with the HVA150 accessory.

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 17:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
01:01pOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : HVA150 – New High Voltage Accessory for Jupiter XR, Large Sampl..
PU
04/14OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Announces First Proteox System Installed in…
PU
04/14JPMorgan Keeps Oxford Instruments At Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
04/13OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/13OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Full Year Trading Update 2022
PU
04/13Oxford Instruments Expects FY22 Revenue to Slightly Beat Expectations
MT
04/13Oxford Instruments plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 20..
CI
04/11OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/08OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/04OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : New WITec Website Goes Live
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 355 M 464 M 464 M
Net income 2022 41,7 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net cash 2022 70,3 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 1 261 M 1 648 M 1 648 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 619
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Instruments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 190,00 GBX
Average target price 2 579,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Barkshire Chief Operating Officer
Gavin Fenton Hill CFO & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Patrick Carson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Henry Friend Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary J. Waldner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC-16.73%1 648
HEXAGON AB-7.76%37 481
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.02%24 579
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.92%22 665
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-33.86%20 790
GOERTEK INC.-41.74%16 519