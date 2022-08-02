Oxford Instruments : Industry Leaders Demand Quantum Accessibility for All The Quantum…

2 August 2022

LONDON - 2nd August 2022 -- A new video series 'Quantum Technology | Working in Quantum' from The Quantum Insider in partnership with Oxford Instruments NanoScience was released today to demonstrate the role collaboration and diversity need to play to drive the industry forward and make quantum a reality.

'Quantum Technology | Working in Quantum' showcases leading players within the industry including:

Natalia Ares , Associate Professor in Engineering Science, University Of Oxford

Matt Hutchings , Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, SEEQC and Joseph Rahamim , Quantum Firmware Engineer, SEEQC

Richard Moulds , General Manager, Braket, Amazon Web Services

Celia Merzbacher , Executive Director QED-C

Tim Poole , Senior Development Engineer, Oxford Instruments NanoScience and Yarema Reshitnyk , Senior Cryogenic Engineer, Oxford Instruments NanoScience

Ilana Wisby, CEO, Oxford Quantum Circuits.

"Curating this video series in partnership with Quantum Insider has provided an important opportunity to highlight the diverse workforce, collaboration and broad talent pool required to commercialise quantum computing and support industry innovation," Stuart Woods, Managing Director, Oxford Instruments NanoScience.



Interviewee comments

Natalia Ares - "It's really exciting to be in such a vibrant community of people that want to push quantum technologies forward. There are many challenges that are very similar across quantum device architectures. And if we work together, we can progress a lot faster."

Matt Hutchings - "A lot of people think that there are only really technical roles and you have to be an incredibly proficient technician, or have a PhD in quantum computing specifically to get into this field and that's not the case. That is probably the biggest misconception."

Richard Moulds - "Our philosophy is [that] the more people can experiment with the technology [and] can experience it, the faster we as a community can innovate."

Celia Merzbacher - "QED-C, which is focused more at the industry level, is starting a program that offers what we call "office hours" so that students can meet with somebody in the quantum industry and learn more about what a career in the quantum industry might be about, so they can understand where they might want to aim their learning and what kinds of skills they should focus on between where they are today and how to create a pathway to a career in this emerging industry."

Ilana Wisby - "The technology that we are building for the future will reflect the people that build it today. So we need to make sure that we are building a diverse workforce and we need to make sure that quantum computing and the resources and the learning is accessible to all at the earliest stage possible."

Quantum Technology | Working in Quantum is available to view on YouTube here. Videos can be found at The Quantum Insider from August 2nd or contact hello@thequantuminsider.com for additional information.

About The Quantum Insider

The Quantum Insider is the leading provider of business information and market intelligence on the quantum technology industry. It has pioneered original content creation covering topics ranging from commercialization to ethics and sustainability. It works with customers across industry, academia and the public sector.