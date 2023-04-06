Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Instruments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:48:21 2023-04-06 am EDT
2435.00 GBX   +0.62%
09:34aOxford Instruments : Jugend forscht winner visits Ulm
PU
03/16Oxford Instruments : WITec Releases Suite SIX Software
PU
03/15OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Instruments : Jugend forscht winner visits Ulm

04/06/2023 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apr. 5, 2023

Jugend forscht winner visits Ulm

Jugend Forscht is a contest for aspiring scientists in Germany. The state-level winner for Baden-Württemberg in chemistry for 2023 is Lukas Weiblen, who produced lithium lanthanum-zirconium oxide (LLZO) thin films and measured their conductivity. His work is within one of the most important fields in contemporary science: clean energy storage. LLZO serves as an ion-conducting electrolyte for solid-state batteries and has the potential to make lithium-ion batteries safer while helping them achieve significantly higher anode capacities and energy densities.

(L-R): Lukas Weiblen, Dr. Stefan Kreißl, Dr. Wilfried Nisch use Raman microscopy to study LLZO samples

WITec application scientist Dr. Stefan Kreißl volunteers his time to Jugend forscht and was a member of the jury that initially selected Mr. Weiblen's research for distinction at the regional level. He later offered Mr. Weiblen and his advisor from the Schülerforschungszentrum Südwürttemberg in Eningen unter Achalm, Dr. Wilfried Nisch, the chance to use one of WITec's alpha300 Raman microscopes to investigate his layered LLZO samples.

The challenges of the sustainable energy and green mobility revolution require a societal effort, and it's inspiring to see young people's ambitions supported by Germany's public institutions, private enterprises, and individuals who contribute their time to help the next generation of scientists.

We congratulate Mr. Weiblen on the outstanding quality of his work and the recognition it has already received. We also wish him good luck at the national Jugend forscht competition in May.

Lukas Weiblen at his award-winning presentation.
About WITec

WITec GmbH pioneered 3D Raman imaging and correlative microscopy and continues to lead the industry with a product portfolio that offers speed, sensitivity and resolution without compromise. Raman, AFM and SNOM microscopes, select combinations thereof, and WITec-developed Raman-SEM (RISE) instruments can be configured for specific challenges in chemical and structural characterization through a modular hardware and software architecture with built-in capacity for expansion. Research, development and production are located at WITec headquarters in Ulm, Germany, and the WITec sales and support network has an established presence in every global region. In September 2021, WITec became a member of the Oxford Instruments Group, bringing technology leadership in Raman microscopy to its extensive portfolio of businesses.

About Jugend Forscht

Jugend forscht is a Germany-wide annual contest in which young people present their own scientific work for the chance to win prizes, further research opportunities and internships. Founded in 1965 under the motto, "We are looking for the scientists of tomorrow," it encourages talented young people to pursue long-term involvement in STEM fields.

Press Contacts

WITec GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Str. 6
89081 Ulm, Germany
Tel.: +49 731 140 70 0
Fax: +49 731 140 70-200
E-Mail: press@WITec.de
https://Raman.oxinst.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
09:34aOxford Instruments : Jugend forscht winner visits Ulm
PU
03/16Oxford Instruments : WITec Releases Suite SIX Software
PU
03/15OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/15OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/14OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director Declaration
PR
03/13OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/02Quantum Exponential Appoints First Chief Operating, Strategy Officer; Shares Up 22%
MT
03/01Oxford Instruments : and MagLab's Applied Superconductivity Center…
PU
02/28Oxford Instruments : Raman microscope at the forefront of battery research
PU
02/23Oxford Instruments : Collaborates with Lake Shore Cryotronics on…
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 418 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2023 47,8 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net cash 2023 86,3 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,9x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 1 396 M 1 741 M 1 741 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
EV / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 878
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Instruments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 420,00 GBX
Average target price 2 668,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Barkshire Chief Operating Officer
Gavin Fenton Hill CFO & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Patrick Carson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Henry Friend Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary J. Waldner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC7.08%1 741
HEXAGON AB6.01%29 923
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED31.07%24 128
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.46%20 387
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.40%15 428
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-0.54%12 855
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer