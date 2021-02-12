Oxford Instruments : Notification of Major Holdings Norges Bank Feb 2021

Log in
02/12/2021 | 08:31am EST
11 February 2021

Notification of Major Holdings Norges Bank
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Oxford Instruments PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Norges Bank
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10/02/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11/02/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B) 		Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.91% 3.91% 57,461,453.00
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.03% 0.01% 4.05%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006650450 2,249,930.00 3.91%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 2,249,930.00 3.91%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1(a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights



SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Place of completion Oslo, Norway
Date of completion 11 February, 2021
12. Contact Name Susan Johnson-Brett, Oxford Instruments plc
13. Contact Telephone Number 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 13:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
