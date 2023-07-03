BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

 

Date: 03 July 2023

 

 

Name of applicant:

Oxford Instruments plc

Period of return:

From:

01 January 2023

To:

30 June 2023

Name of scheme:

Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)

Performance Share Plan (PSP)

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

356,231

218,104

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

 Nil

Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

   8,383

  21,703

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

347,848

196,401

 

 

Name of contact:

Sarah Harvey

Telephone number of contact:

01865 393448

 

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

 