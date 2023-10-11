Oxford Instruments plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of high technology products and services to the various industrial companies and scientific research communities. The Company operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery and Service & Healthcare. The Materials & Characterisation segment is focused on applied research and development (R&D) and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research & Discovery segment is engaged in providing advanced solutions that create environments and enable measurements down to the molecular and atomic levels, which are used in fundamental research. The Service & Healthcare segment provides customer service and support for its products and the service of third-party healthcare imaging systems. Its products include Atomic Force Microscopy, Electron Microscopy, Deposition & Etch Tools, Low Temperature Systems and others.