11 January 2024

 

Oxford Instruments plc

 

Director/PDMR shareholding

 

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gavin Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Partnership Shares and Matching Shares in the Company’s Share Incentive Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£22.802798

Nil consideration

6

1

 

d)

Aggregated information

-      Volume

 

-      Price

 

 

 

Partnership shares:

Volume - 6

Price – £22.802798

 

Matching shares:

Volume - 1

Price – nil. Market value £22.802798 per share

 

e)

Date of the transaction

10 January 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

 

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com