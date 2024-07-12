Oxford Instruments plc is a provider of high technology products and services to industry and scientific research communities. The Company's segments include Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Services & Healthcare. Its Materials & Characterisation segment is focused on applied research and development and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. Its Research & Discovery segment provides advanced solutions that create environments and enable measurements down to the molecular and atomic level, which are used in fundamental research. Its Service & Healthcare segment provides customer service and support for its products and the service of third-party healthcare imaging systems. Its products include Atomic Force Microscopy, Electron Microscopy, Deposition Tools, Etch Tools, Low Temperature Systems and others. It offers a scientific camera. It also develops nanoindentation instruments.