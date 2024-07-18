TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006650450

 

Issuer Name

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

 

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

 

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

 

Name

Kathleen Audrey Wood

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

 

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

 

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08/07/2024

 

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12/07/2024 (TR1 submitted to issuer on 17 July 2024)

 

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.94%

 

3.94%

2,282,400

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary

990,800

1,291,600

1.71%

2.23%

Sub Total 8.A

2,282,400

3.94%

 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

 

 

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

 

12. Date of Completion

12 July 2024

 

13. Place Of Completion

London