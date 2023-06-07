Oxford Instruments : RISE Microscopy & EDS Imaging Combined - The Perfect Match

June 7, 2023

Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis and WITec invite you to an in-person workshop that will present the combined power of correlative Raman imaging, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS).



Chemical (Raman), elemental (EDS) and structural (SEM) analyses have been fully integrated, enabling seamless correlative measurements that provide comprehensive insight for materials investigations.



This workshop will describe the technology behind this powerful hybrid instrument and explore its potential applications with examples from, among others, lithium-ion battery research.



Prof Christian Müller from the Westsächsische Hochschule in Zwickau, Germany will contribute his unique expertise to the event with his presentation: EDS and Raman Analysis of Nanostructures Based on Prussian Blue Analogs

To view the detailed program, please visit the workshop page.

Register by June 21 to join us at WITec Headquarters in Ulm, Germany on June 29 and see this novel capability in person.