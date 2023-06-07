Advanced search
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:12:10 2023-06-07 am EDT
2742.50 GBX   -0.81%
04:48aOxford Instruments : RISE Microscopy & EDS Imaging Combined - The Perfect Match
PU
06/06Oxford Instruments : NanoScience Announces 2023 Nicholas Kurti Science…
PU
06/05Oxford Instruments Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Oxford Instruments : RISE Microscopy & EDS Imaging Combined - The Perfect Match

06/07/2023 | 04:48am EDT
June 7, 2023

Workshop Announcement: RISE Microscopy & EDS Imaging Combined - The Perfect Match

Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis and WITec invite you to an in-person workshop that will present the combined power of correlative Raman imaging, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS).

Chemical (Raman), elemental (EDS) and structural (SEM) analyses have been fully integrated, enabling seamless correlative measurements that provide comprehensive insight for materials investigations.

This workshop will describe the technology behind this powerful hybrid instrument and explore its potential applications with examples from, among others, lithium-ion battery research.

Prof Christian Müller from the Westsächsische Hochschule in Zwickau, Germany will contribute his unique expertise to the event with his presentation: EDS and Raman Analysis of Nanostructures Based on Prussian Blue Analogs

To view the detailed program, please visit the workshop page.

Register by June 21 to join us at WITec Headquarters in Ulm, Germany on June 29 and see this novel capability in person.

Register here

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 08:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 447 M 555 M 555 M
Net income 2023 54,1 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net cash 2023 88,9 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,7x
Yield 2023 0,69%
Capitalization 1 596 M 1 981 M 1 981 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
EV / Sales 2024 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 878
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Oxford Instruments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 765,00 GBX
Average target price 2 905,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Barkshire Chief Operating Officer
Gavin Fenton Hill CFO & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Patrick Carson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Henry Friend Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary J. Waldner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC22.35%1 981
HEXAGON AB18.35%31 763
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.27%20 687
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-1.98%18 441
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.95%13 891
FLEX LTD.22.23%11 659
