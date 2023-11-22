(Alliance News) - Oxford Instruments PLC on Wednesday announced that it appointed Hill & Smith PLC Chief Financial Officer Hannah Nichols to its board.

The appointment will take effect at the start of 2024, Oxford Instruments said. Hill & Smith noted the appointment.

Oxford Instruments is an Abingdon, England-headquartered company, which provides technology and services to industrial companies and scientific researchers, while Hill & Smith is a West Midlands-based provider of sustainable infrastructure products and services.

Oxford Instruments Chair Neil Carson said: "Hannah's strong financial expertise, extensive international experience and track record of driving transformational change, both within and beyond the finance function, will complement the current range of expertise and experience on our Board. We are delighted to welcome Hannah to Oxford Instruments and look forward to benefiting from her insights and experience."

Oxford Instruments shares closed 2.0% higher at 2,168.00 pence each, while Hill & Smith shares closed 1.5% higher at 1,870.00p on Wednesday in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

