    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
Oxford Instruments : 2020-2021 Preliminary Results Presentation

06/08/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Preliminary results presentation

to 31 March 2021

Ian Barkshire

Chief Executive

Gavin Hill

Group Finance Director

Agenda

Highlights

Finance Review

Horizon Progress

Sustainability Position & Covid Update

Operational Review

Summary and Outlook

Oxford Instruments plc Preliminary Results presentation 2021

2

Highlights

  • Robust performance reflects resilience of business model and strong position in diverse, attractive end markets
  • Strong order growth across academic and commercial customers reflecting buoyant semiconductor, quantum and advanced materials markets

Horizon initiatives support significant growth in profit & margin

Revenue growth supported by strong H2 momentum

Strengthened orderbook provides increased visibility for the year ahead

Maintained investment in R&D supporting future growth

Increased net cash and strengthened balance sheet

Underlying long-term market growth drivers remain robust

Oxford Instruments plc Preliminary Results presentation 2021

3

Finance Review

Gavin Hill

Income Statement

Constant

Reported

Currency

£m

2020/21

2019/20

Change

Change

Revenue

318.5

317.4

+0.3%

+1.7%

Adjusted operating profit

56.7

50.5

+12.3%

+13.3%

Amortisation of acquired intangibles

(8.4)

(8.7)

Non-recurring items

(1.7)

(0.6)

Mark-to-market movement of currency hedges

6.4

(1.4)

Statutory operating profit

53.0

39.8

+33.2%

Net finance costs

(0.8)

(1.0)

Adjusted profit before taxation

55.9

49.5

+12.9%

Statutory profit before taxation

52.2

38.8

+34.5%

Adjusted effective tax rate

19.3%

18.8%

Continuing adjusted basic earnings per share

78.6p

70.2p

+12.0%

Dividend per share

17.0p

-

Oxford Instruments plc Preliminary Results presentation 2021

5

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
