Oxford Instruments : 2020-2021 Preliminary Results Presentation

Preliminary results presentation
to 31 March 2021
Ian Barkshire
Chief Executive
Gavin Hill
Group Finance Director
Agenda
Highlights
Finance Review
Horizon Progress
Sustainability Position & Covid Update
Operational Review
Summary and Outlook
Oxford Instruments plc Preliminary Results presentation 2021
2
Highlights
Robust performance reflects resilience of business model and strong position in diverse, attractive end markets
Strong order growth across academic and commercial customers reflecting buoyant semiconductor, quantum and advanced materials markets
Horizon initiatives support significant growth in profit & margin
Revenue growth supported by strong H2 momentum
Strengthened orderbook provides increased visibility for the year ahead
Maintained investment in R&D supporting future growth
Increased net cash and strengthened balance sheet
Underlying long-term market growth drivers remain robust
Oxford Instruments plc Preliminary Results presentation 2021
3
Finance Review
Gavin Hill
Income Statement
£m
2020/21
2019/20
Change
Change
Revenue
318.5
317.4
+0.3%
+1.7%
Adjusted operating profit
56.7
50.5
+12.3%
+13.3%
Amortisation of acquired intangibles
(8.4)
(8.7)
|
Non-recurring items
(1.7)
(0.6)
|
Mark-to-market movement of currency hedges
6.4
(1.4)
|
Statutory operating profit
53.0
39.8
+33.2%
Net finance costs
(0.8)
(1.0)
|
Adjusted profit before taxation
55.9
49.5
+12.9%
Statutory profit before taxation
52.2
38.8
+34.5%
Adjusted effective tax rate
19.3%
18.8%
|
Continuing adjusted basic earnings per share
78.6p
70.2p
+12.0%
Dividend per share
17.0p
-
|
Oxford Instruments plc Preliminary Results presentation 2021
5
Disclaimer
