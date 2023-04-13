Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Instruments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:02:45 2023-04-13 am EDT
2575.00 GBX   +5.32%
04:20aOxford Instruments outlook upbeat, hires TT Electronics' Tyson as CEO
AN
04:18aOxford Instruments CEO to retire after 7 years at the helm
RE
04:06aStocks edge up; housebuilders lead gains
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Instruments outlook upbeat, hires TT Electronics' Tyson as CEO

04/13/2023 | 04:20am EDT
(Alliance News) - Oxford Instruments PLC on Thursday said it expects revenue for year ended on March 31 to rise and said it hired Richard Tyson from TT Electronics PLC as its new chief executive officer.

Shares were up 5.1% at 2,570.00 pence each on Thursday morning in London, the top performer in the FTSE 250 index.

Oxford Instruments provides technology and services to industrial companies and scientific researchers.

For financial 2023, the company said it expects adjusted operating profit to be ahead of previous expectations. For financial 2022, adjusted operating profit was GBP66.3 million.

Oxford Instruments noted growth in orders and revenue across the US, European and Japanese markets due to customer demand. It said that although global supply chain challenges have continued, these began to improve in the second half of the financial year.

As a result, the company now expects revenue growth for the year to be around 22%, with orders ahead of revenue for the year. Revenue was GBP367.3 million for financial 2022.

The company said it expects adjusted operating margin to remain broadly flat year-on-year, despite cost inflation and "the previously stated lag in recovery through price increases, as well as our ongoing investment in delivery and efficiency".

Additionally, Oxford Instruments said Chief Executive Officer Ian Barkshire will retire after seven years in the post.

It has hired Richard Tyson, currently CEO of the Surrey, England-based electronics provider TT Electronics PLC, as the new CEO.

The company said that Barkshire will remain as CEO until Tyson joins, with Tyson's start date to be confirmed in due course.

Chair Neil Carson said: "I am delighted that Richard Tyson will be joining us to lead us through the next phase of our growth. With his record of success and his wealth of expertise in high technology innovation and global manufacturing, Richard is ideally placed to build from the position of strength created by Ian and Chief Financial Officer Gavin Hill, along with our leadership team, and to continue Oxford Instruments' positive trajectory as one of the UK's leading global technology companies."

TT Electronics said it will begin the process of appointing a new CEO, noting Tyson's notice period is 12 months. "He will continue in role until the board has completed the succession process," TT said.

TT also said that trading remains in line with expectations, and it will update further on May 9.

TT Electronics shares were down 4.4% at 187.46 pence each.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.14% 19030.21 Delayed Quote.0.79%
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5.11% 2574.51 Delayed Quote.8.19%
TT ELECTRONICS PLC -4.74% 186.7 Delayed Quote.12.64%
Analyst Recommendations on OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 418 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2023 45,3 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
Net cash 2023 86,3 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,4x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 1 411 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
EV / Sales 2024 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 878
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Instruments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 445,00 GBX
Average target price 2 668,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Barkshire Chief Operating Officer
Gavin Fenton Hill CFO & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Patrick Carson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Henry Friend Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary J. Waldner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC8.19%1 759
HEXAGON AB7.25%30 383
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED32.84%24 461
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.87%20 652
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.55%15 492
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED3.12%13 328
