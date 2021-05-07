Log in
    OXLCL   US6915437064

OXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP.

(OXLCL)
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Fourth Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 11, 2021

05/07/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
GREENWICH, Conn., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth fiscal quarter earnings on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-792-3730. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10156439.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280



© GlobeNewswire 2021
