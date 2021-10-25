Log in
    OXLC.O   US6915433006

OXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP.

(OXLC.O)
Oxford Lane Capital : Corp. Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 29, 2021

10/25/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second fiscal quarter earnings on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-200-6205, access code number 681176. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 129144.    

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 173 M - -
Net income 2022 204 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,08x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 893 M 893 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,17x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan H. Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Saul B. Rosenthal President & Director
Bruce L. Rubin CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter Chairman
Gerald R. Cummins Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP.-0.71%893
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION25.87%9 479
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.36.59%6 449
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND23.00%4 502
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION54.90%3 261
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.13.01%2 703