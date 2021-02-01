Oxford Lane Capital : Investor Presentation December 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase, an interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ("Oxford Lane", "OXLC" or the "Fund").

This presentation and the summaries contained herein do not purport to be complete and no obligation to update or otherwise revise such information is being assumed. Nothing shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future performance of the Fund. Such information is qualified in its entirety by reference to the more detailed discussions contained elsewhere in the Fund's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

There is no guarantee that any of the estimates, targets or projections illustrated in this presentation will be achieved. Any references herein to any of the Fund's past or present investments or its past or present performance have been provided for illustrative purposes only. It should not be assumed that these investments were or will be profitable or that any future investments by the Fund will be profitable or will equal the performance of past or present investments.

The information contained herein has been derived from financial statements and other documents provided by the portfolio companies and/or the third party manager of such portfolio companies unless otherwise stated. Certain information discussed in this presentation (including information relating to portfolio companies) was derived from third party sources and has not been independently verified and, accordingly, OXLC makes no representation or warranty with respect to this information.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. In addition, there can be no assurance that unrealized gains/losses will be realized at the expected multiples shown since actual realized returns will depend on, among other factors, the future operating results of each of the Fund's current portfolio companies, the value of the assets and economic conditions at the time of disposition, any related transaction costs, and the timing and manner of any realization events, all of which may differ from the assumptions on which the Fund's expected returns are based. In many instances, the Fund will not determine the timing or manner of any realization events with respect to its investments.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial information. OXLC's management uses this information in its internal analysis of results and believes that this information may be informative to investors in gauging the quality of OXLC's financial performance, identifying trends in its results and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons. See "Appendix - Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income" in this presentation for more information.

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our industry and the global economy. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Oxford Lane undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law.

2