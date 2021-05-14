Oxford Lane Capital : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (Form 8-K)

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement on Form N-2 (No. 333-236574) of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. of our report dated May 12, 2021 relating to the financial statements, which appears in this Form N-CSR.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

New York, New York

May 12, 2021