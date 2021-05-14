Log in
    OXLC   US6915431026

OXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP.

(OXLC)
  Report
Oxford Lane Capital : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (Form 8-K)

05/14/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement on Form N-2 (No. 333-236574) of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. of our report dated May 12, 2021 relating to the financial statements, which appears in this Form N-CSR.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

New York, New York

May 12, 2021

Disclaimer

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 M - -
Net income 2021 75,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,26x
Yield 2021 14,2%
Capitalization 623 M 623 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 7,10 $
Spread / Highest target -1,41%
Spread / Average Target -1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan H. Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Saul B. Rosenthal President & Director
Bruce L. Rubin CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter Chairman
Gerald R. Cummins Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP.31.24%623
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.29%8 205
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.62%3 983
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION44.73%3 036
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.27.17%2 606
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.6.65%2 537