Capital Markets Day

Vicon secures contract with leading virtual production studio, Dimension

Dimension Studios deploys Vicon's cutting-edge Vantage cameras and Shogun software for virtual production

Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG), the international software company servicing government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering markets, is pleased to announce that Vicon, a world leader in motion measurement, has secured a new contract with Dimension Studios, a leader in volumetric content and virtual production.

Dimension Studio brings extended reality (XR), digital humans and virtual production solutions directly to brands and studios around the world and is the first Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture studio partner. Under the contract, Dimension Studio will be equipped with 56 of Vicon's Vantage cameras and Vicon's Shōgun software enabling Dimension Studio production to turn creative visions into reality by offering ground-breaking virtual production capabilities including in-camera VFX (ICVFX) and Simulcam.

Vicon's tracking, of both rigid and full body subjects, will be used alongside Dimension Studio's volumetric and real-time development capabilities by leading visual effects company DNEG for several high-profile virtual production projects - including a major motion picture and a 10-hour TV series.

Steve Jelley, Joint CEO of Dimension Studios, said: "We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the best possible virtual production experiences across virtual art and on-set services, and in particular managing and operating complex technology stacks to display high quality real-time virtual scenes on LED walls or successfully integrating solutions such as Simulcam into film production.

Our work requires the right motion capture technology. It must not only deliver the highest accuracy and performance, but also provide a diverse range of capabilities across the whole virtual production pipeline, including ICVFX and Simulcam. With extensive experience in VFX and motion capture technology, Vicon's industry-leading solutions enable us to support partners like DNEG in pushing the boundaries of entertainment and bringing their creative ideas to life."

Nick Bolton, CEO of Oxford Metrics, said: "The demand for virtual production continues to build momentum, accelerated by the pandemic. By merging the physical and virtual worlds, virtual production enables directors and actors to see near-final quality shots on set and in real-time. This win will combine the latest in VFX motion capture and real-time volumetric content development, allowing Vicon and Dimension Studios to transform filmmaking and virtual entertainment. Filmmakers and animators can now produce content that's efficient, authentic and visually stunning. Virtual production truly is the future of film and television."

