Oxford Metrics : Motion capture set to transform the future of sports biomechanics

Vicon has signed a contract with Electric Playbox to use its technologies at their latest location in Manchester's Arndale Centre

4 August 2020 - Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG) the international software company servicing government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering markets is pleased to announce that Vicon, a world leader in motion measurement, has signed a contract with Electric Playbox, targeting the fast-growing Location-based Entertainment market.

Electric Playbox offers a new type of immersive entertainment for groups. Teams of up to six players work together to play their way through 60-minute adventures in interactive digital rooms - called Playboxes. Playboxes feature projectors, touch screens, surround sound and motion tracking technologies to deliver a hyper-immersive and interactive team experience.

Electric Playbox opened its successful London location in 2019, which recently re-opened following COVID-19 lockdowns, and is now due to open a new facility in Manchester's Arndale Centre on 3 August 2020. There will be up to 10 Playboxes running simultaneously at the new location, with Vicon technology used to track players who are only required to wear a lightweight Electric Playbox visor to play. Players can take part in compelling interactive adventures such as Alien Aptitude Test: London 1984, Rescue the Royals and Ticket to Mars. Electric Playbox intends to roll-out in multiple locations across the UK.

Nick Bolton, CEO, Oxford Metrics

Jan Breens, Chief Technology Officer, Electric Playbox commented:

'Running our Playboxes simultaneously with a constant throughput of players, means that we require a reliable solution with high uptime that can quickly turnaround players. The exceptional quality of Vicon's tracking, with its unique capabilities such as self-calibration and self-healing and its general ease of use, means we can achieve this and much more. We have ambitious plans, and while the technology is important to us, so is a vendor that can be our partner as we start on our expansion journey.'

Nick Bolton, CEO of Oxford Metrics, commented:

'We are delighted that Electric Playbox has decided to use Vicon's technology to help create their compelling, interactive and immersive experiences, bringing friends, families and work colleagues together through shared play. They were looking for a solution that works first time, every time - that's exactly what Vicon provides. We look forward to working with Electric Playbox to help achieve its ambitious growth plans, including new immersive adventures and plans to open in multiple locations.'

