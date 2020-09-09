Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Oxford Metrics plc    OMG   GB0030312788

OXFORD METRICS PLC

(OMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Metrics : Motion capture set to transform the future of sports biomechanics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 03:25am EDT

Vicon has signed a contract with Electric Playbox to use its technologies at their latest location in Manchester's Arndale Centre

4 August 2020 - Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG) the international software company servicing government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering markets is pleased to announce that Vicon, a world leader in motion measurement, has signed a contract with Electric Playbox, targeting the fast-growing Location-based Entertainment market.

Electric Playbox offers a new type of immersive entertainment for groups. Teams of up to six players work together to play their way through 60-minute adventures in interactive digital rooms - called Playboxes. Playboxes feature projectors, touch screens, surround sound and motion tracking technologies to deliver a hyper-immersive and interactive team experience.
Electric Playbox opened its successful London location in 2019, which recently re-opened following COVID-19 lockdowns, and is now due to open a new facility in Manchester's Arndale Centre on 3 August 2020. There will be up to 10 Playboxes running simultaneously at the new location, with Vicon technology used to track players who are only required to wear a lightweight Electric Playbox visor to play. Players can take part in compelling interactive adventures such as Alien Aptitude Test: London 1984, Rescue the Royals and Ticket to Mars. Electric Playbox intends to roll-out in multiple locations across the UK.

We look forward to working with Electric Playbox to help achieve its ambitious growth plans...

Nick Bolton, CEO, Oxford Metrics

Jan Breens, Chief Technology Officer, Electric Playbox commented:
'Running our Playboxes simultaneously with a constant throughput of players, means that we require a reliable solution with high uptime that can quickly turnaround players. The exceptional quality of Vicon's tracking, with its unique capabilities such as self-calibration and self-healing and its general ease of use, means we can achieve this and much more. We have ambitious plans, and while the technology is important to us, so is a vendor that can be our partner as we start on our expansion journey.'

Nick Bolton, CEO of Oxford Metrics, commented:
'We are delighted that Electric Playbox has decided to use Vicon's technology to help create their compelling, interactive and immersive experiences, bringing friends, families and work colleagues together through shared play. They were looking for a solution that works first time, every time - that's exactly what Vicon provides. We look forward to working with Electric Playbox to help achieve its ambitious growth plans, including new immersive adventures and plans to open in multiple locations.'

Contact us.

Disclaimer

Oxford Metrics plc published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OXFORD METRICS PLC
03:25aOXFORD METRICS : Motion capture set to transform the future of sports biomechani..
PU
07/29OXFORD METRICS : Vicon's new tracking capabilities enable the world's largest fu..
PU
07/20OXFORD METRICS : Exactrak signs partnership agreement with Yotta
PU
05/28OXFORD METRICS : Europa-Park/MackNeXT and VR Coaster partner with Vicon
PU
05/21OXFORD METRICS : COVID-19 Response
PU
05/21OXFORD METRICS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020
PU
05/06OXFORD METRICS : Notice of Results
PU
02/13OXFORD METRICS : Result of AGM 13 February 2020 Click here
PU
02/13OXFORD METRICS : AGM Statement 13 February 2020 Click here
PU
01/14OXFORD METRICS : Yotta wins South Gloucestershire Council contract
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37,7 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 16,1 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,45%
Capitalization 106 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart OXFORD METRICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Metrics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD METRICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,85 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Paul Bolton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
David Anthony Deacon CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Catherine Lindsay Robertson Secretary & Executive Director
Adrian Courtney Carey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXFORD METRICS PLC-20.28%138
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.86%1 621 370
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.415.70%105 204
SEA LIMITED243.11%70 307
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC40.37%43 527
SPLUNK INC.33.63%32 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group