Oxford Metrics plc is a United Kingdom-based smart sensing software company, servicing life sciences, entertainment and engineering markets. It develops software that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. The Company trades through its division Vicon Group. Vicon Group is engaged in the development, production and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment and life science markets. Its life science customers include Guys & St Thomas Hospital, Imperial College London, Harvard University, Shrinerâs Hospital for Children and Australian Institute of Sport, which uses Vicon systems to provide insights into movement for sports, healthcare and research. Its engineering customers include Boeing, Airbus, Ford, BMW, UPENN and NASA are driving Vicon systems at the forefront of applications in ergonomics, engineering, UAVs and research. Its virtual reality customers include Dreamscape Immersive, Immersive Gamebox, Sandbox VR and Europa.

Sector Software