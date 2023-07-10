(Correcting the spelling of Imogen Moorhouse.)

(Alliance News) - Oxford Metrics PLC said on Monday that the leader of the company's Vicon division, Imogen Moorhouse, will become the chief executive officer from October 1.

Oxford Metrics is an Oxford-based smart sensing software provider.

The company's announcement followed the news that its current chief Nick Bolton was selected to be the next CEO of Ordnance Survey, the UK's national mapping agency.

CEO-designate Moorhouse has been at Vicon for 22 years, resulting in her appointment as its CEO in 2012.

Following Oxford Metrics' disposal of Yotta last year, Moorhouse has been CEO of the company's trading operations and has been integral to the development and implementation of its current five-year strategic growth plan.

Yotta was Oxford Metrics' infrastructure asset management division, which it sold to Causeway Technologies for a cash consideration of GBP52 million in May last year.

"Imogen will shadow Nick on all group-related CEO activities over the coming months. Imogen's appointment will follow the completion of the required regulatory due diligence by the company's nomad," said Oxford Metrics.

Moorhouse said: "Oxford Metrics has been at the forefront and intersection between the digital and physical world since inception and with AI front of mind this is only going to get more exciting.

"We're making good progress in executing against our five-year plan, supported by buoyant demanded across all market segments and I'm energised to lead our global team forward at this exciting time."

Shares in Oxford Metrics were down 0.5% at 112.48 pence in London on Monday.

