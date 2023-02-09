Oxford Metrics eyes annual results to meet market guidance

Oxford Metrics PLC - Oxford-based software provider - Says it has entered financial 2023 with a record order book. Expects revenue the second half of the year to be weighted in line with previous years. Despite the industry-wide supply chain situation, Oxford Metrics still anticipates to deliver performance in line with achieving market expectations for the financial year.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Bolton says: "Oxford Metrics entered Financial 2023 with a record order book. The board is pleased to announce that following a good start to the new financial year, the group has continued to experience high order intake and has a substantial order book. This, together with recently shipped systems and current sales pipeline opportunities, means the group has 100% visibility on revenue expectations for the full year."

Back in December, Oxford Metrics had reported pretax profit of GBP2.7 million for the financial year ended September 30, down 25% from GBP3.6 million a year earlier. Revenue was up 4.5% to GBP28.8 million from GBP27.6 million.

