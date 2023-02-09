Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Metrics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMG   GB0030312788

OXFORD METRICS PLC

(OMG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:25:02 2023-02-09 am EST
108.00 GBX   +3.85%
05:52aOxford Metrics eyes annual results to meet market guidance
AN
2022OXFORD METRICS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Oxford Metrics plc Proposes Final Dividend in Respect of the Financial Year Ended 30 September 2022, Payable on 23 February 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Metrics eyes annual results to meet market guidance

02/09/2023 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oxford Metrics PLC - Oxford-based software provider - Says it has entered financial 2023 with a record order book. Expects revenue the second half of the year to be weighted in line with previous years. Despite the industry-wide supply chain situation, Oxford Metrics still anticipates to deliver performance in line with achieving market expectations for the financial year.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Bolton says: "Oxford Metrics entered Financial 2023 with a record order book. The board is pleased to announce that following a good start to the new financial year, the group has continued to experience high order intake and has a substantial order book. This, together with recently shipped systems and current sales pipeline opportunities, means the group has 100% visibility on revenue expectations for the full year."

Back in December, Oxford Metrics had reported pretax profit of GBP2.7 million for the financial year ended September 30, down 25% from GBP3.6 million a year earlier. Revenue was up 4.5% to GBP28.8 million from GBP27.6 million.

Current stock price: 108.00 pence each, up 3.9% on Thursday morning in London

12-month change: down 4.0%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about OXFORD METRICS PLC
05:52aOxford Metrics eyes annual results to meet market guidance
AN
2022OXFORD METRICS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Oxford Metrics plc Proposes Final Dividend in Respect of the Financial Year Ended 30 Se..
CI
2022LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Strong US services reading unnerves investors
AN
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Vela shares rise on EnSilica disposal
AN
2022Oxford Metrics profit falls as revenue grows; increases total dividend
AN
2022Oxford Metrics : Preliminary Results 2022
PU
2022Earnings Flash (OMG.L) OXFORD METRICS Reports FY22 EPS GBX36.70
MT
2022Earnings Flash (OMG.L) OXFORD METRICS Posts FY22 Revenue GBP28.8M
MT
2022Oxford Metrics plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 36,7 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 66,5 M 80,3 M 80,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 135 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
EV / Sales 2024 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart OXFORD METRICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Metrics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD METRICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 104,00 GBX
Average target price 142,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Paul Bolton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Anthony Deacon CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Courtney Carey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
David George Quantrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD METRICS PLC-3.26%163
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.22%1 985 486
SYNOPSYS INC.14.86%54 962
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.79%53 293
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.17.24%50 872
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.50%45 017