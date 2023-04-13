Oxford Nanopore Chair Tatton-Brown buys 100,000 shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - Oxford, England-based company that develops and sells nanopore sequencing products - Chair Duncan Tatton-Brown buys 90,080 shares at GBP2.16 each in London on Thursday last week. In a separate transaction, Tatton-Brown buys 9,920 shares at GBP2.21 each on Tuesday this week. The shares are worth GBP216,251 in total.

Current stock price: 218.75 pence

12-month change: down 38%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

