Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONT   GB00BP6S8Z30

OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(ONT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-04-13 am EDT
218.80 GBX   +2.92%
01:16pOxford Nanopore Chair Tatton-Brown buys 100,000 shares
AN
04/11Oxford Nanopore says NIH study using PromethION shows accurate data
AN
04/11Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc Announces NIH Center for Alzheimer's and Related Dementias Publication Showing Comprehensive, High Accuracy Nanopore-Based Sequencing Approach
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Nanopore Chair Tatton-Brown buys 100,000 shares

04/13/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - Oxford, England-based company that develops and sells nanopore sequencing products - Chair Duncan Tatton-Brown buys 90,080 shares at GBP2.16 each in London on Thursday last week. In a separate transaction, Tatton-Brown buys 9,920 shares at GBP2.21 each on Tuesday this week. The shares are worth GBP216,251 in total.

Current stock price: 218.75 pence

12-month change: down 38%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
01:16pOxford Nanopore Chair Tatton-Brown buys 100,000 shares
AN
04/11Oxford Nanopore says NIH study using PromethION shows accurate data
AN
04/11Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc Announces NIH Center for Alzheimer's and Related Demen..
CI
03/31Oxford Nanopore Technologies joins study to explore human disease
AN
03/31Oxford Nanopore to Join UK Government-led Study of Human Health, Disease
MT
03/23JPMorgan Maintains Oxford Nanopore Technologies at Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
03/23Morgan Stanley cuts Informa to 'equal-weight'
AN
03/22Oxford Nanopore and PathoQuest announce the first steps in a strategic collaboration to..
AQ
03/21Oxford Nanopore Technologies CEO Open to Moving London Listing
MT
03/21Transcript : Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 21, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 199 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2022 -93,5 M -117 M -117 M
Net cash 2022 471 M 590 M 590 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 757 M 2 190 M 2 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,46x
EV / Sales 2023 7,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 009
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 212,60 GBX
Average target price 351,90 GBX
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordon Sanghera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tim Cowper Chief Financial Officer & Director
Duncan Eden Tatton-Brown Non-Executive Chairman
John Milton Chief Scientific Officer
Clive G. Brown Director, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-13.75%2 190
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.20%223 454
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.85%182 255
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.97%91 687
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.46%73 462
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG16.63%66 982
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer