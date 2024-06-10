DocuSign Envelope ID: 36C82916-F120-4588-A88A-9A552FDE3FCE

before such expiry the Company may make any offer or agreement which would or might require shares or equity securities to be allotted or Rights to be granted after such expiry and the directors may allot such shares or equity securities and grant such Rights pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred by this Resolution 14 had not expired. These authorities shall be in substitution for all other authorities granted to the directors to allot shares or equity securities and grant Rights.

15. That, if Resolution 14 is passed, the Board be authorised to allot equity securities (as defined in the Act) for cash under the authority given by that resolution and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be limited:

to or in connection with any rights issue, open offer or other pre-emptive offer, open for acceptance for a period determined by the directors, to the holders of ordinary shares on the register on any fixed record date in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their holdings of ordinary shares (and, if applicable, to the holders of any other class of equity security in accordance with the rights attached to such class), subject to such exclusions, the issue, transfer and/or holding of any securities in certificated form or uncertificated form, the use of one or more currencies for making payments in respect of such offer, any such shares or other securities being represented by depositary receipts, treasury shares or any legal or practical problems arising under the laws of, or the requirements of any regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory; and to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (other than pursuant to paragraph (i) of this Resolution 15) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £8,618.47, representing approximately 10% of the nominal value of the issued ordinary capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date; and to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (i) or paragraph (ii) above) up to a nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares from time to time under paragraph (ii) above, such authority to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Board of the Company determines to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Part 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice,

at the close of business on 10 September 2025), but in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Board may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired

References herein to the allotment of equity securities shall include the sale of treasury shares (within the meaning of section 724 of the Act).

16. That, if Resolution 14 is passed, the Board be authorised in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 15 to allot equity securities (as defined in the Act) for cash under the authority given by that resolution and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be: