Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXH   GB0003105052

OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

(OXH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-07-05 am EDT
26.50 GBX    0.00%
10:55aHolding(s) in Company
GL
06/30RESULT OF MEETING : Completion of Merger
GL
06/30RESULT OF MEETING : Completion of Merger
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holding(s) in Company

07/05/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0003105052
Issuer Name
OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Shivani Parikh
City of registered office (if applicable)
Coulsdon
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
30-Jun-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
01-Jul-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.628000 0.000000 6.628000 1845538
Position of previous notification (if applicable)     

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003105052 426708  1.532000  
GB00BN73FM99 601070  2.159000  
GB00BN73FN07 225848  0.811000  
GB00BN73FP21 591912  2.126000  
Sub Total 8.A 1845538 6.628000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1    

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2    

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
     

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
The change arises from the merger of Oxford Technology VCT plc, Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc and Oxford Technology 4 VCT plc with Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc and the subsequent issue of new consideration share classes in Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc and the voting rights included relate to all shares now within Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (including in OT1, OT3 and OT4).
Voting rights are held via Redmayne Bentley Nominees Limited and Hargreaves Lansdown Nominees Limited.
Previously TR-1s were completed for each of the four companies above individually as required and the TR-1 for Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc was completed for 8% holdings on 11/2/20.
12. Date of Completion
04-Jul-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Surrey


All news about OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
10:55aHolding(s) in Company
GL
06/30RESULT OF MEETING : Completion of Merger
GL
06/30RESULT OF MEETING : Completion of Merger
AQ
06/20Result of Meeting
GL
06/20Result of AGM
GL
06/20Result of AGM
GL
06/20Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc Approves the Re-Appointment of Hazlewoods..
CI
05/18Publication of Prospectus
GL
05/17Net Asset Value(s)
GL
04/22Unaudited 12 month Report Portfolio Update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,44 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net income 2022 0,38 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net cash 2022 0,18 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,41 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
EV / Sales 2021 -9,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Roth Chairman
Alexander Charles Starling Director
Robin Goodfellow Director
David J. Livesley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC-3.64%2
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-25.09%9 626
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.02%6 624
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.4.11%4 135
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-10.19%3 597
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-6.21%3 569