  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc
  News
  Summary
    OXH   GB0003105052

OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

(OXH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-05-15 am EDT
22.00 GBX    0.00%
02:02aHolding(s) in Company
GL
04/21Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2023
CI
04/21Annual Financial Report
GL
Holding(s) in Company

05/16/2023 | 02:02am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0003105052
Issuer Name
OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Shivani Parikh
City of registered office (if applicable)
Coulsdon
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
12-May-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
12-May-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached7.7940000.0000007.7940002170538
Position of previous notification (if applicable)6.6280000.0000006.628000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003105052426708 1.532000 
GB00BN73FM99626070 2.248000 
GB00BN73FN07225848 0.811000 
GB00BN73FP21891912 3.203000 
Sub Total 8.A21705387.794000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
     

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Voting rights are held via Hargreaves Lansdown Nominees Limited.
12. Date of Completion
12-May-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Surrey


Financials
Sales 2023 -1,63 M -2,04 M -2,04 M
Net income 2023 -1,88 M -2,35 M -2,35 M
Net cash 2023 0,29 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,62x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6,13 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 -4,09x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Roth Chairman
Alexander Charles Starling Director
Robin Goodfellow Director
David J. Livesley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC-16.98%8
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-3.69%11 396
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.17%7 587
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.11.11%5 913
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED16.65%5 287
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED14.75%3 853
