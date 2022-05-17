Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXH   GB0003105052

OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

(OXH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/17 11:35:04 am EDT
26.50 GBX    0.00%
01:40pNet Asset Value(s)
GL
04/22Unaudited 12 month Report Portfolio Update
AQ
04/22Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Net Asset Value(s)

05/17/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc – NAV Update 

Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (“Company”, “OT2”) announces an update to its unaudited Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) from the most recently published NAV (as at 19 April 2022), based on movements in its AIM quoted investments and an estimate of running costs. No other changes were required to the valuations of the Company’s unquoted investments. 

As at 17 May 2022, the NAV per share has fallen by 6% from 34.4p to 32.3p. 

The share prices of both quoted stocks have fallen - Arecor Therapeutics Plc (“Arecor”) (390p to 370p) and Scancell Holdings Plc (“Scancell”) (16.75p to 12.50p). 

Shareholders are reminded that for every 10p per share change in Arecor’s bid price, the NAV moves by about 0.5p per OT2 share, and for every 1.0p change in Scancell’s bid price, the NAV moves by about 0.2p per OT2 share. 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 5,331,889. 

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 

2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

17 May 2022 

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466 

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30


All news about OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
04/22Net Asset Value
AQ
02/24Net Asset Value
AQ
2021Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
2021Oxford Technology 2 VCT Announces Resignation of Robin Goodfellow, an Independent Non- ..
CI
2021Statement re Buyback
AQ
2021Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Yea..
CI
2021OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL : Dividend Declaration and Announcement of Share Buyb..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 -0,10 M -0,12 M -0,12 M
Net income 2021 -0,16 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net cash 2021 0,21 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,41 M 1,73 M 1,76 M
EV / Sales 2020 -22,1x
EV / Sales 2021 -9,00x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Roth Chairman
Alexander Charles Starling Director
Robin Goodfellow Director
David J. Livesley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC-3.64%2
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-26.76%9 397
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.0.70%6 371
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.4.74%4 166
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.73%3 585
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-8.53%3 479