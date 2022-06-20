Result of AGM

The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held today, 20 June 2022, were duly passed on a show of hands.



Proxy votes were received in respect of 1,750,150 Ordinary Shares, representing 32.8% of the issued share capital as at 16 June 2022.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:





For Against %age of Abstain Votes % Votes % Issued share capital voted ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 To approve the Annual Report and Accounts 1,749,150 99.9% 1,000 0.1% 32.8% 0 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 1,749,150 99.9% 1,000 0.1% 32.8% 0 3 To re elect Richard Roth as a Director 1,749,150 99.9% 1,000 0.1% 32.8% 0 4 To re elect Alex Starling as a Director 1,749,150 99.9% 1,000 0.1% 32.8% 0 5 To re elect Robin Goodfellow as a Director 1,749,150 99.9% 1,000 0.1% 32.8% 0 6 To re elect David Livesley as a Director 1,749,150 99.9% 1,000 0.1% 32.8% 0 7 To approve the re appointment of Hazlewoods LLP as auditors and authorisation of Directors to fix remuneration 1,749,150 99.9% 1,000 0.1% 32.8% 0 8 To approve that the Company continues as a VCT 1,703,150 97.9% 37,000 2.1% 32.6% 10,000 9 To approve the Directorsʼ general authority to allot shares 1,721,833 98.4% 28,317 1.6% 32.8% 0 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 10 To approve the allotment of shares on a non rights issue basis 1,711,833 97.8% 38,317 2.2% 32.8% 0 11 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account and capital redemption reserve, subject to the approval of the High Court 1,724,150 98.5% 26,000 1.5% 32.8% 0





The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (included within the Annual Report) which is available on the Company's website at https://www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com/



1. A withheld vote is not a vote in law and, accordingly, is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolution concerned.

2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the vote "For" total.

3. The number of shares in issue (and total voting rights) at close of business on 16 June 2022 was 5,331,889 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 5,331,889.

A copy of resolutions 10 and 11 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30