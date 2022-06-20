Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXH   GB0003105052

OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

(OXH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-06-20 am EDT
26.50 GBX    0.00%
10:50aResult of AGM
GL
10:50aResult of AGM
GL
05/18Publication of Prospectus
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Result of AGM

06/20/2022 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held today, 20 June 2022, were duly passed on a show of hands. 

Proxy votes were received in respect of 1,750,150 Ordinary Shares, representing 32.8% of the issued share capital as at 16 June 2022. 

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:


  For  Against  %age of  Abstain 
  Votes  Votes   Issued share capital voted    
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS                   
1 To approve the Annual Report and Accounts  1,749,150  99.9%  1,000  0.1%  32.8% 
2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report  1,749,150  99.9%  1,000  0.1%  32.8% 
3 To re elect Richard Roth as a Director  1,749,150  99.9%  1,000  0.1%  32.8% 
4 To re elect Alex Starling as a Director  1,749,150  99.9%  1,000  0.1%  32.8% 
5 To re elect Robin Goodfellow as a Director  1,749,150  99.9%  1,000  0.1%  32.8% 
6 To re elect David Livesley as a Director  1,749,150  99.9%  1,000  0.1%  32.8% 
7 To approve the re appointment of Hazlewoods LLP as auditors and authorisation of Directors to fix remuneration  1,749,150  99.9%  1,000  0.1%  32.8% 
8 To approve that the Company continues as a VCT  1,703,150  97.9%  37,000  2.1%  32.6%  10,000 
9 To approve the Directorsʼ general authority to allot shares  1,721,833  98.4%  28,317  1.6%  32.8% 
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS                   
10 To approve the allotment of shares on a non rights issue basis  1,711,833  97.8%  38,317  2.2%  32.8% 
11 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account and capital redemption reserve, subject to the approval of the High Court  1,724,150  98.5%  26,000  1.5%  32.8% 


The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (included within the Annual Report) which is available on the Company's website at https://www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com/ 

 
1.  A withheld vote is not a vote in law and, accordingly, is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolution concerned. 

2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the vote "For" total. 

3. The number of shares in issue (and total voting rights) at close of business on 16 June 2022 was 5,331,889 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 5,331,889. 

A copy of resolutions 10 and 11 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.  

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466  

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30 


All news about OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
10:50aResult of AGM
GL
10:50aResult of AGM
GL
05/18Publication of Prospectus
GL
05/17Net Asset Value(s)
GL
04/22Unaudited 12 month Report Portfolio Update
AQ
04/22Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
AQ
04/22Net Asset Value
AQ
04/21Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Yea..
CI
02/24Net Asset Value
AQ
2021Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,44 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2022 0,38 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
Net cash 2022 0,18 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,41 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
EV / Sales 2021 -9,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Roth Chairman
Alexander Charles Starling Director
Robin Goodfellow Director
David J. Livesley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC-3.64%2
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-17.08%10 632
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.9.67%6 628
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.0.31%3 948
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-5.35%3 600
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-17.41%3 345