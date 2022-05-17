Log in
    OTT   GB0031420390

OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 3 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

(OTT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/17 11:35:13 am EDT
34.00 GBX    0.00%
01:42pNet Asset Value(s)
GL
2021Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust plc an Equity Buyback Plan for 678,523 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on August 25, 2021.
CI
2021Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2021
CI
Net Asset Value(s)

05/17/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc – NAV Update 

Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (“Company”, “OT3”) announces an update to its unaudited Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) from the most recently published NAV (as at 19 April 2022), based on movements in its AIM quoted investments and an estimate of running costs. No other changes were required to the valuations of the Company’s unquoted investments. 

As at 17 May 2022, the NAV per share has fallen by 10% from 46.8p to 42.2p. 

The share prices of both quoted stocks have fallen - Arecor Therapeutics Plc (“Arecor” (390p to 370p) and Scancell Holdings Plc (“Scancell”) (16.75p to 12.50p). 

Shareholders are reminded that for every 10p per share change in Arecor’s bid price, the NAV moves by about 0.7p per OT3 share. For every 1p per share change in Scancell’s bid price, the NAV moves by about 0.7p per OT3 share. 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 6,254,596. 

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

17 May 2022 

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466 

LEI: 2138008W5QZKMHHWRY76


Financials
Sales 2021 -1,75 M -2,18 M -2,18 M
Net income 2021 -1,86 M -2,32 M -2,32 M
Net cash 2021 0,13 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,13 M 2,60 M 2,65 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2,92x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Managers and Directors
Robin Goodfellow Chairman
Richard Charles Vessey Independent Director
Alexander Charles Starling Director
Richard Roth Director
David J. Livesley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 3 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC-17.68%3
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-8.38%1 852
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-44.70%1 054
PYRAMID AG-16.08%46
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-36.45%24
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-18.25%19