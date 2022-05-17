Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc
  News
  Summary
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/17 11:35:13 am EDT
34.00 GBX    0.00%
Net Asset Value(s)

05/17/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc – NAV Update 

Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc (“Company”, “OT4”) announces an update to its unaudited Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) from the most recently published NAV (as at 19 April 2022), based on movements in its AIM quoted investments and an estimate of running costs. No other changes were required to the valuations of the Company’s unquoted investments. 

As at 17 May 2022, the NAV per share has fallen by 4% from 42.3p to 40.8p. 

The share prices of both quoted stocks have fallen - Arecor Therapeutics Plc (“Arecor” (390p to 370p) and Mirriad Advertising Plc (25p to 20p). 

Shareholders should note that for every 10p per share change in Arecor’s bid price, the NAV moves by about 0.7p per OT4 share. 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 11,516,946. 

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

17 May 2022 

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466 

LEI: 213800O9M2EQZD452H80


Financials
Sales 2021 -0,43 M -0,54 M -0,54 M
Net income 2021 -0,53 M -0,66 M -0,66 M
Net cash 2021 3,06 M 3,82 M 3,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,92 M 4,80 M 4,88 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 4 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David J. Livesley Chairman
Alexander Charles Starling Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Roth Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin Goodfellow Independent Non-Executive Director
James D. Gordon Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 4 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC13.33%5
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-8.38%1 852
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-44.70%1 054
PYRAMID AG-16.08%46
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-36.45%24
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-18.25%19