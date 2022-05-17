Log in
Net Asset Value(s)

05/17/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
Oxford Technology VCT Plc – NAV Update 

Oxford Technology VCT Plc (“Company”, “OT1”) announces an update to its unaudited Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) from the most recently published NAV (as at 19 April 2022), based on movements in its AIM quoted investments and an estimate of running costs. No other changes were required to the valuations of the Company’s unquoted investments. 

As at 17 May 2022, the NAV per share has fallen by 10% from 47.3p to 42.6p. 

The share prices of both quoted stocks have fallen - Scancell Holdings Plc (“Scancell”) (16.75p to 12.50p) and Arecor Therapeutics Plc (390p to 370p). 

Shareholders are reminded that for every 1p share change in Scancell’s bid price, the NAV moves by about 1p per OT1 share. 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 5,431,655. 

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

17 May 2022 

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466 

LEI: 213800HI61VDMTDOAX43


Financials
Sales 2021 0,34 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net income 2021 0,27 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net cash 2021 0,07 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,49 M 1,83 M 1,86 M
EV / Sales 2020 -8,74x
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 86,9%
