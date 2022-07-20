OXIDE : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 14, 2022 Company name: OXIDE Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6521 URL https://www.opt-oxide.com Representative: President and CEO Yasunori Furukawa Inquiries: Vice President and CFO Masayuki Yamamoto TEL +81-551-26-0022 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: July 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022) (1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended May 31, 2022 1,419 23.0 324 164.5 353 172.3 248 101.4 Three months ended May 31, 2021 1,154 - 122 - 129 - 123 - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended May 31, 2022 50.53 45.74 Three months ended May 31, 2021 28.59 24.43

Notes: 1. As the Company has not prepared quarterly financial statements for the three months ended May 31, 2020, the percentage of year-on- year change of each figure for the three months ended May 31, 2021, is not shown.

2. Regarding the diluted earnings per share for the three months ended May 31, 2021, as the Company's shares were listed on the Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 5, 2021, the figure is calculated using the average share price from the date the shares were newly listed to the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, deemed as the average share price during the period. Non-consolidated financial position