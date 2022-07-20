Log in
    6521   JP3193930009

OXIDE CORPORATION

(6521)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-20 am EDT
4980.00 JPY   +5.40%
03:54aOXIDE : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
05/18LQUOM, Inc. announced that it has received funding from OXIDE Corporation
CI
01/19New purchase in the MarketScreener USA Portfolio
OXIDE : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)

07/20/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 14, 2022

Company name:

OXIDE Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6521

URL

https://www.opt-oxide.com

Representative:

President and CEO

Yasunori Furukawa

Inquiries:

Vice President and CFO

Masayuki Yamamoto

TEL +81-551-26-0022

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

July 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended May 31, 2022

1,419

23.0

324

164.5

353

172.3

248

101.4

Three months ended May 31, 2021

1,154

-

122

-

129

-

123

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended May 31, 2022

50.53

45.74

Three months ended May 31, 2021

28.59

24.43

Notes: 1. As the Company has not prepared quarterly financial statements for the three months ended May 31, 2020, the percentage of year-on- year change of each figure for the three months ended May 31, 2021, is not shown.

  1. 2. Regarding the diluted earnings per share for the three months ended May 31, 2021, as the Company's shares were listed on the Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 5, 2021, the figure is calculated using the average share price from the date the shares were newly listed to the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, deemed as the average share price during the period.

  2. Non-consolidatedfinancial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of May 31, 2022

9,108

4,855

53.3

As of February 28, 2022

8,710

4,587

52.7

Reference: Equity

As of May 31, 2022

¥4,855 million

As of February 28, 2022

¥4,587 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended February 28, 2022

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Year ending February 28, 2023

-

Year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Note: Revisions to the cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

6,339

33.3

706

18.3

695

16.0

487

(1.8)

99.18

Note: Revisions to the financial results forecast most recently announced: No

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2022

4,921,400

shares

As of February 28, 2022

4,902,900

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2022

25

shares

As of February 28, 2022

25

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended May 31, 2022

4,909,940

shares

Three months ended May 31, 2021

4,307,369

shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of financial results forecasts, and other special matters

(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, including the financial results forecasts, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve the stated performance. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements

Non-consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of February 28, 2022

As of May 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,146,368

1,782,398

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

622,684

623,595

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

23,000

31,301

Finished goods

48,762

82,387

Work in process

1,290,021

1,591,794

Raw materials and supplies

460,466

660,309

Other

169,800

223,508

Total current assets

4,761,103

4,995,295

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Machinery and equipment

3,132,645

3,271,315

Accumulated depreciation

(972,887)

(1,002,827)

Machinery and equipment, net

2,159,758

2,268,488

Other

2,326,501

2,344,830

Accumulated depreciation

(911,140)

(935,430)

Other, net

1,415,360

1,409,400

Total property, plant and equipment

3,575,119

3,677,888

Intangible assets

77,885

73,143

Investments and other assets

296,889

362,080

Total non-current assets

3,949,894

4,113,112

Total assets

8,710,998

9,108,407

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

266,993

433,811

Current portion of bonds payable

7,000

157,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

272,326

283,946

Income taxes payable

137,666

139,281

Provision for bonuses

102,000

148,000

Provision for repairs

140,277

137,816

Provision for product warranties

17,347

23,588

Other

842,043

825,146

Total current liabilities

1,785,653

2,148,589

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

168,500

15,000

Long-term borrowings

2,157,857

2,080,278

Other

11,556

8,655

Total non-current liabilities

2,337,913

2,103,933

Total liabilities

4,123,567

4,252,522

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,695,621

1,705,796

Capital surplus

2,152,443

2,162,618

Retained earnings

739,554

987,658

Treasury shares

(189)

(189)

Total shareholders' equity

4,587,430

4,855,885

Total net assets

4,587,430

4,855,885

Total liabilities and net assets

8,710,998

9,108,407

Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Net sales

1,154,336

1,419,954

Cost of sales

773,218

716,614

Gross profit

381,118

703,340

Selling, general and administrative expenses

258,280

378,419

Operating profit

122,837

324,920

Non-operating income

Interest income

21

72

Subsidy income

44,218

41,601

Other

318

6,346

Total non-operating income

44,558

48,020

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

12,924

10,831

Foreign exchange losses

-

6,143

Share issuance costs

12,769

260

Listing expenses

11,717

-

Other

289

2,586

Total non-operating expenses

37,701

19,822

Ordinary profit

129,695

353,118

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

-

5,538

Total extraordinary income

-

5,538

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

-

141

Total extraordinary losses

-

141

Profit before income taxes

129,695

358,515

Income taxes - current

56,481

126,322

Income taxes - deferred

(49,963)

(15,911)

Total income taxes

6,517

110,410

Profit

123,177

248,104

Disclaimer

Oxide Corporation published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
