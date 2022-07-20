OXIDE : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)
07/20/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Translation
Notes: 1. As the Company has not prepared quarterly financial statements for the three months ended May 31, 2020, the percentage of year-on- year change of each figure for the three months ended May 31, 2021, is not shown.
2. Regarding the diluted earnings per share for the three months ended May 31, 2021, as the Company's shares were listed on the Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 5, 2021, the figure is calculated using the average share price from the date the shares were newly listed to the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, deemed as the average share price during the period.
Non-consolidatedfinancial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of May 31, 2022
9,108
4,855
53.3
As of February 28, 2022
8,710
4,587
52.7
Reference: Equity
As of May 31, 2022
¥4,855 million
As of February 28, 2022
¥4,587 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended February 28, 2022
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Year ending February 28, 2023
-
Year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Note: Revisions to the cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
6,339
33.3
706
18.3
695
16.0
487
(1.8)
99.18
Note: Revisions to the financial results forecast most recently announced: No
4. Notes
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2022
4,921,400
shares
As of February 28, 2022
4,902,900
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2022
25
shares
As of February 28, 2022
25
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended May 31, 2022
4,909,940
shares
Three months ended May 31, 2021
4,307,369
shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of financial results forecasts, and other special matters
(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including the financial results forecasts, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve the stated performance. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements
Non-consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of February 28, 2022
As of May 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,146,368
1,782,398
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
622,684
623,595
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
23,000
31,301
Finished goods
48,762
82,387
Work in process
1,290,021
1,591,794
Raw materials and supplies
460,466
660,309
Other
169,800
223,508
Total current assets
4,761,103
4,995,295
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Machinery and equipment
3,132,645
3,271,315
Accumulated depreciation
(972,887)
(1,002,827)
Machinery and equipment, net
2,159,758
2,268,488
Other
2,326,501
2,344,830
Accumulated depreciation
(911,140)
(935,430)
Other, net
1,415,360
1,409,400
Total property, plant and equipment
3,575,119
3,677,888
Intangible assets
77,885
73,143
Investments and other assets
296,889
362,080
Total non-current assets
3,949,894
4,113,112
Total assets
8,710,998
9,108,407
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
266,993
433,811
Current portion of bonds payable
7,000
157,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
272,326
283,946
Income taxes payable
137,666
139,281
Provision for bonuses
102,000
148,000
Provision for repairs
140,277
137,816
Provision for product warranties
17,347
23,588
Other
842,043
825,146
Total current liabilities
1,785,653
2,148,589
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
168,500
15,000
Long-term borrowings
2,157,857
2,080,278
Other
11,556
8,655
Total non-current liabilities
2,337,913
2,103,933
Total liabilities
4,123,567
4,252,522
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,695,621
1,705,796
Capital surplus
2,152,443
2,162,618
Retained earnings
739,554
987,658
Treasury shares
(189)
(189)
Total shareholders' equity
4,587,430
4,855,885
Total net assets
4,587,430
4,855,885
Total liabilities and net assets
8,710,998
9,108,407
Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)