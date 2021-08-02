General Announcement::GENERAL UPDATE ON OVERSEAS PROJECTS

Singapore and Hong Kong, 2 August 2021 - Oxley Holdings Limited ("Oxley", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), an international property developer with business presence in nine geographical markets, is pleased to provide the following progress updates on its key overseas projects:
ROYAL WHARF PROJECT HAS COMPLETED CONSTRUCTION AND ACHIEVED SALES OF CLOSE TO 100%
Oxley's flagship project in London, Royal Wharf, is a 999-year waterfront township development with apartments offering stunning river views, stretching down River Thames to Canary Wharf and central London. The development comprises 3,385 residential apartments and townhouses, and approximately 11,000 sqm of commercial area comprising office, retail, and F&B spaces. There are ample designated open spaces and play areas including a riverfront promenade.
Royal Wharf Township
Oxley Holdings Limited
The development was the Group's first foray into overseas markets in 2014 and has a gross development value of GBP1.5 billion. As at 30 June 2021, the project was close to 100% sold. Sold units have been progressively handed over to the buyers since 2018 and payments have been fully received.
A new town in Newham, London by the prime riverside location, the development was delivered over six years and had been fully completed since September 2020. A local neigbourhood in the capital, Royal Wharf is equipped with a new school, medical facilities, retail high street, F&B offerings, supermarket and community centre. Royal Wharf has established transport links to the heart of London via the Docklands Light Railway, Crossrail and boat rides from the new Royal Wharf pier. It is one stop away from London City Airport on the Docklands Light Railway.
DUBLIN LANDINGS DEVELOPMENT - RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS ACHIEVED PRACTICAL COMPLETION IN JUNE 2021
The Group's residential development in Dublin Landings comprising 298 apartments was fully completed in June 2021. Since late 2019, the residential development has been progressively completed and the last three residential blocks achieved practical completion in June 2021.
Dublin Landings
Oxley Holdings Limited
Seven out of the eight residential blocks have been sold and handed over to the buyer, Greystar. Sale of the remaining block to Dublin City Council is underway and expected to be completed during Q3 2021. The balance of the sales proceeds (except for a retention sum) is expected to be received by end of Q3 2021.
In addition to the residential development, there are five commercial buildings developed by the Group at Dublin Landings, a new commercial centre in the heart of the Irish Capital that offers more than 1 million square feet of office, residential and retail space. All the commercial buildings had been completed and sold, and Dublin Landings is now home to Central Bank of Ireland and a new community of entrepreneurs occupying almost 10,000 square metres of office space that has been leased to WeWork. Total consideration from the development and sale of the commercial and residential developments is EUR745 million and the Group is entitled to EUR592 million while National Asset North Quay DAC receives the balance.
Dublin Landings is well-connected by transport and is located between Dublin's international airport and historic centre. There is approximately 17,000 square feet of retail and leisure space and amenities include concierge, landscaped courtyard, gym, and business and social lounge.
Oxley Holdings Limited
RESIDENTIAL AND OFFICE TOWERS AT THE PEAK IN CAMBODIA PROGRESSIVELY COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF 2021 AND THE PROJECT IS 86% SOLD
Rising 55 storeys into the sky, The Peak is an oasis of luxury in the cloud and is cladded in stylish bronze, a colour of luxury. The Peak is the Group's second mega project in Cambodia. A freehold, mixed-use integrated development in Phnom Penh, the dual residential towers interlinked by a sky gym, were completed in the first half of 2021 while the 5-levelretail podium was completed in August 2020. The commercial tower comprises office units that achieved practical completion on 30 June 2021 and a 303-keyShangri-La Hotel to be completed in 2022.
The gross development value of the residential, retail and office components is approximately US$525 million of which Oxley has a 79% interest. As at 30 June 2021, 86% of the development project has been sold and more than 80% of the sale
The Peak, Phnom Penh - Exterior View
proceeds were progressively collected from the buyers.
The development overlooks the skyline of Diamond Island and is mere minutes' drive to Sihanouk Boulevard which is at the heart of Phnom Penh city. There are nearby amenities and attractions such as River Esplanade, AEON Mall, NagaWorld Casino Hotel, National Assembly building and the Independence Monument.
The Peak, Phnom Penh - Interior View
Oxley Holdings Limited
About Oxley Holdings Limited
Oxley Holdings Limited is a home-grown property developer with a diversified portfolio including property development, property investment and project management. Oxley is listed on the Main Board of the SGX-ST and has a market capitalisation of approximately S$959 million on 30 July 2021.
The Group currently has a business presence across nine geographical markets including Singapore, the United Kingdom (the "UK"), Ireland, Cyprus, Cambodia, Malaysia, the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), Vietnam and Australia. The Group specialises in the development of quality residential, commercial, industrial and hospitality projects.
Since Oxley's incorporation in March 2010, the Group has launched a portfolio of 48 projects, and completed 35 projects across various countries, demonstrating its comprehensive execution capabilities.
For more information on Oxley, please visit www.oxley.com.sg.
