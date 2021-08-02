General Announcement::GENERAL UPDATE ON OVERSEAS PROJECTS

Oxley Holdings Limited

Company Registration Number 201005612G

Seven out of the eight residential blocks have been sold and handed over to the buyer, Greystar. Sale of the remaining block to Dublin City Council is underway and expected to be completed during Q3 2021. The balance of the sales proceeds (except for a retention sum) is expected to be received by end of Q3 2021.

In addition to the residential development, there are five commercial buildings developed by the Group at Dublin Landings, a new commercial centre in the heart of the Irish Capital that offers more than 1 million square feet of office, residential and retail space. All the commercial buildings had been completed and sold, and Dublin Landings is now home to Central Bank of Ireland and a new community of entrepreneurs occupying almost 10,000 square metres of office space that has been leased to WeWork. Total consideration from the development and sale of the commercial and residential developments is EUR745 million and the Group is entitled to EUR592 million while National Asset North Quay DAC receives the balance.

Dublin Landings is well-connected by transport and is located between Dublin's international airport and historic centre. There is approximately 17,000 square feet of retail and leisure space and amenities include concierge, landscaped courtyard, gym, and business and social lounge.